Read full article on original website
Related
Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’
Mac Jones is only in his second NFL season, but the New England Patriots quarterback has been accused of dirty play by multiple opponents. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is the latest. Jones dove at Apple’s legs and took him out on a turnover play during Cincinnati’s 22-18 win over the Patriots on Sunday. Bengals... The post Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breaking Down the Week 16 Dolphins-Packers Inactive Info
RB Jeff Wilson and S Eric Rowe will be back in the lineup for the Miami Dolphins when they face Green Bay
Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Dec. 25)
Several of Miami-Dade County’s top athletes are already putting together solid seasons in multiple winter sports and had notable performances during holiday tournaments and classics.
Takeaways from Giants' 27-24 Loss to Vikings
A loss is a loss, but the Giants' loss to the Minnesota Vikings was not as devastating as it could have been.
Comments / 0