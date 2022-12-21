Read full article on original website
Jim Hiemstra
4d ago
And that’s absolute proof that the government has less than zero interest in keeping our children safe and protected. Smut like this doesn’t need to be read by or to children.
Reply(36)
56
Georgie
4d ago
Awesome. Foreign students excelling in advanced mathematics and science and our kids are being taught men can have babies. 🤡
Reply(10)
28
Apryl Townsend Barnes
3d ago
wow!! the alphabet cartel is getting longer. I just figured out what they stood for but now there is and I and an A??? sheesh. oh BTW good for this superintendent! he is protecting children.
Reply(1)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Test Restaurant Revolutionizes the Drive Thru and Gives a Glimpse of the Future of Fast FoodTracy StengelWhite Settlement, TX
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Buddhist Temples Being Targeted by Criminal Ring Requesting FBI AssistanceLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Related
Texas high school accused of ignoring ‘daily’ racist harassment of Black students in federal complaint
A collection of civil rights group accused a Texas high school of allowing a pervasive atmosphere of racist bullying against its small population of Black students that led one promising student to run away and try to harm herself, according to a complaint filed Monday with the Department of Education, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Texas Civil Rights Project, NAACP, and the Intercultural Development Research Association (IDRA).Black students at Slaton High School, outside of Lubbock, experienced a “daily” barrage of racist taunts by classmates including being called a “porch monkey” and the n-word, according to the complaint.“All...
Washington Examiner
Fifty teachers and staff have quit one Florida school district in just two years
Students in a Florida school district have gone wild, driving more than 50 school teachers and bus drivers to leave the school district over the span of two years. One school teacher in the Brevard County School District, the 10th largest in the state, said that well-behaved students and teachers are frightened every morning to go to the school.
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit
A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”At the heated meeting, teachers lamented both not being taken seriously in their complaints of bad student behavior, and principals feeling unsupported, according to reporting by Florida Today. Staff also described being hit and bitten by kids.More than 50 staff members have resigned this year, according to reporting by the New York Post.“I’ve watched dozens of my...
Feds target Texas school district with ‘first-of-its-kind’ investigation into removal of LGBTQ books
The federal government is launching a "first-of-its-kind" investigation into a Texas school district after the superintendent lobbied to remove some LGBTQ content.
The US supreme court is poised to strike another blow against gay rights
It’s not clear what, exactly, Lorie Smith’s problem is. The Colorado woman aspires to be a web designer; apparently, she’s also upset that gay people can get married. Smith is an evangelical Christian who says that her faith makes her object to same-sex marriage. This wouldn’t be...
Missouri Middle School Teacher Fights Student In 'Deeply Disturbing' Video
The teacher appears to throw multiple punches at the student.
Click2Houston.com
Jack Yates principal unexpectedly relieved of her duties last week due to ‘personnel matter’
HOUSTON – A principal from one of the largest Houston Independent School District high schools has been relieved of her duties, effective immediately, according to officials. Tiffany Guillory was let go from the district sometime last week, HISD’s communications department stated. The district did not provide specific reasoning...
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared ready to rule on Monday that a Christian website designer has the right to exercise his or her free speech and refuse to deal with same-sex couples who want to get married.
Ohio Teacher Says School Forced Her to Resign After She Refused to Call Students by Their Preferred Names, Pronouns
An Ohio teacher has sued the district where she taught middle school English, accusing the administration of religious discrimination after she said she would refuse to call students by their preferred names and pronouns. Vivian Geraghty, an English teacher at Jackson Memorial Middle School since August 2020, says that she...
Engadget
Biden signs bill that lets domestic violence survivors remove abusers from phone plans
President Joe Biden has signed H.R. 7132 or Safe Connections Act of 2022 into law, and it could help domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking survivors ultimately cut ties with abusers. Under the new law, users can ask mobile service providers to separate their line — as well as their dependents' — from their abusers' if they have a shared contract. That would ensure that abusers no longer have access to their phone records and can't get their service cut. Carriers aren't allowed to charge fees to grant these requests, which they must do within two days.
abovethelaw.com
Will Of The People Be Damned, Ron DeSantis Appoints Ousted Judge To Higher Position
Next time a right-winger tries to gaslight you into believing they care about democracy, I want you to remember this story. (Well, also everything about Moore v. Harper.) Because it’s pretty clear the only thing motivating conservatives is amassing enough power to impose their will on the public even — or maybe especially — when the majority of people disagree with them.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Is Facing Calls To Resign Amid KKK and Black Santa Controversy
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is in hot water and facing intense pushback for comments he made earlier this week about a Black Santa, the KKK, and the Ashley Madison dating site. According to The Hill, the controversial remarks came during a hearing on the case “303 Creative v. Elenis,”...
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
Democrats block potential release of documents on FBI's secret forms used to strip gun rights
House Democrats vetoed a resolution demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland turn over records related to the FBI's usage of previously secret forms that waived away the gun rights of Americans.
"Botched" Alabama execution subjected inmate to "ever-escalating levels of pain and torture," attorneys say
Alabama prison staff strapped an inmate to a death chamber gurney, despite a court order in place at the time blocking the execution from going forward, and later subjected him to numerous needle jabs, including in the neck and collarbone region while an official held his head, attorneys wrote in a court filing.
Non-binary Biden official Sam Brinton's backstory called into question by LGBTQ activist
A non-binary Biden official already accused of stealing is now dealing with accusations of making up claims of abuse by a gay conversion therapist.
MSNBC
The incredibly unsubtle Amy Coney Barrett response that should worry LGBTQ Americans
A primary issue in 303 Creative v. Elenis, which the Supreme Court heard on Monday, is if a Christian website designer’s refusal to create sites for same-sex couples’ weddings violates Colorado’s public accommodations law by discriminating against those couples based on their status or if it is protected by the First Amendment. So it seemed like an incredible error when the designer’s lawyer admitted, initially, that the designer wouldn’t have a problem making a website for an opposite-sex couple who reject biblical definitions of marriage.
Trial over DeSantis removal of prosecutor on abortion ends
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn’t seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor’s attorney told a federal judge Thursday. Lawyers for Andrew Warren, a Democrat...
Amy Coney Barrett Warns Gay Rights Case Has Future Consequences
On Monday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the 303 Creative LLC vs. Elenis case.
Comments / 195