Miami Hurricanes Sign OT Samson Okunlola

By Luke Chaney
All Hurricanes
 4 days ago

Top offensive tackle Samson Okunlola signs with Miami Hurricanes.

Miami continues to stack talent on its offensive line as Samson Okunlola has signed his letter of intent with the Hurricanes.

The offensive tackle, nicknamed “Pancake Honcho” committed to Miami on Dec. 16 over Alabama, Florida and Michigan State.

The Gators made a hard run at Okunlola and at one point Florida was likely the odds-on leader. The difference, down the stretch, would be his trip to Coral Gables in November to visit with Mario Cristobal and the 'Canes. That sealed the deal for Miami.

"My visit was pretty great,” Okunlola told All Hurricanes . "It was great to be down there, great to hang out with the commits.”

Okunlola has the physical talents to play left tackle, a position that is always in demand for Miami or any other program. His sheer athleticism would make Okunlola a defensive tackle candidate, if he truly wants to go that route. Few offensive line recruits could be considered the same level of athlete.

Here's part of the All Hurricanes scouting report on the No. 5 overall player in the country from Sports Illustrated's SI 99:

"Explosive first-step quickness, that’s a primary point to mention. Okunlola closes the gap between himself and the defensive lineman so quickly that he engulfs many of them and then just overpowers that player with sheer size and strength."

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time.

