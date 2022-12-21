On heels of historic comeback, Kirk Cousins named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Vikings clinch NFC North after historic comeback vs. Colts 00:46

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's becoming old hat this season, but the Vikings have produced another NFC "player of the week" title. This time, the lauded one is the one at the center of the game.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, aka Kirko Chainz, has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on the heels of the team's record-breaking comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday .

This is the first time Cousins has been honored this season, and the sixth time a Vikings teammate has been cited. WR Justin Jefferson was named for his week 10 performance against Buffalo, OLB Za'Darius Smith for his week 8 performance against Arizona, and special teams citations have been given to kicker Greg Joseph, punter Ryan Wright, and running back Kene Nwangwu.

Cousins emerged from halftime last weekend in a 33-point deficit with absolutely scratch on his side of the board.

It was then Patrick Peterson uttered what may well be the touchstone phrase of the season: "All we need is five touchdowns."

Lo and behold, the second half brought them all they needed. Cousins completed a season-high 34 passes for a career-high 460 passing yards. He threw an also career-high four passing touchdowns. The Vikings ultimately triumphed 39-36.

Their victory sealed their berth in the playoffs, as well as the NFC North Division Title.

This is the seventh time Cousins has been honored with an NFL title, and the third time as a Viking.