Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
Travel Conditions Worsening-I-90 Closed Again West of Albert Lea
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed I-90 west of Albert Lea for the second time in two days. MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says blowing snow and poor visibility have worsened this afternoon and that has prompted the decision to shut down the freeway west to the South Dakota border because of the poor driving conditions.
Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
WEAU-TV 13
Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
knuj.net
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified
A man who died after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis Thursday has been identified. Sean Phillip Stout, 39, from Bloomington, died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stout was driving a Jeep...
The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce Borca
According to the Eagan Police Department, the investigation and search for Bryce Borca remain open and active investigation. Over the last seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department reports in coordination with state and federal officials, they have performed an extensive search of over 1,000 acres of land. They also report that private entities have been brought in to help search for Bryce bringing specialized support to the case.
BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Police are investigating a shooting at Mall of America on Friday night. The mall went under lockdown shortly before 8 p.m., with the Bloomington Police Department...
KAAL-TV
Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23
The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
Snow Moves Out, Blizzard Conditions Move into Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The snowfall is over but Rochester and the surrounding communities remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 6pm. Thursday. The National Weather Service is reporting 2.7 inches of snow at the Rochester International Airport overnight. A Blizzard Warning is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days
The forecast hasn't changed but the National Weather Service has decided to extend the blizzard warning that is in effect Thursday and Friday a bit further to the east, now including the southern and western Twin Cities metro area. Below is the newest warning map, as of 1:30 p.m. The...
Popular Store in Minnesota Has Obnoxious Gifts for Christmas
When you are walking around a store to grab a gallon of milk, you don't expect to see obnoxious Christmas gifts talking to you. Well, it happened to me at a store in Rochester, Minnesota and also reminded me a bit of where I grew up in Iowa. Where in...
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler is sentenced for drug offenses
MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler that led to a drug arrest has now resulted in a jail sentence for a North Iowa woman. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
Shakopee Fire Chief Rick Coleman to retire amid misconduct allegations
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – A suburban fire chief has quit amid misconduct allegations.The Shakopee City Council plans to accept Rick Coleman's retirement Tuesday night.He stepped down after the city launched a misconduct investigation earlier this month.The allegation against Coleman hasn't been made public yet.
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
wizmnews.com
UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
