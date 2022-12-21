Cowboys News: Picking apart Prescott's penchant for picks, 2023 mock draft fun

Ahead of the Christmas Eve rematch with the Eagles, the health status of Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts looms over all national discussion. He’s not the only injury concern though, as they have other who are walking wounded and Dallas brings their own list of dinged-up players to the party as of the first official walkthrough.

Dallas will have their signal caller though, but which version of Dak Prescott will show up? A deep dive into Prescott’s sky-high interception total is on deck. Looking back at the Jaguars loss, the injuries on defense are prompting Dan Quinn to react quickly in the efforts to find a solution at cornerback. On the other side of the ball, key mistakes on third down sealed the Cowboys’ demise in Jacksonville, which Philadelphia acknowledged in petty fashion. Take a look at the first 2023 mock draft from K.D. Drummond, a full analysis of the game-ending play and more looking towards the Eagles in the latest News and Notes.

2023 Mock Draft 1.0: Cowboys grab CB, Dak Prescott's next backup in 7-round affair :: Cowboys Wire

Watching the Cowboys in 2022, the holes are already obvious for Dallas to fill in the coming draft. K.D. Drummond delivers his first mock draft of the cycle, starting off with a fix at outside corner across from Trevon Diggs.

Grading the Cowboys overtime loss to the Jaguars :: Blogging the Boys

Looking back at the 17-point lead that Dallas wasted in Jacksonville, Brandon Clements rates the performances of all three phases. While the special teams continued their steady success, untimely offensive mistakes and an injured defense coming to light led to the brutal loss.

Let’s Dive Deep Into Dak Prescott’s Growing Interception Problem :: D Magazine

Cowboys Wire alum Dan Morse goes into great detail dissecting the stats around Prescott’s high interception total, a worthy read that goes into the intricacies of who was at fault, where on the field and how much impact the picks had on the game.

The Cowboys’ win probability drops about 15 percent on average on any given Prescott interception. Take away the overtime loser in Jacksonville and that average drops to below 12 percent, right around league average. There are two conclusions to draw from these two charts. The first is that the interceptions are not costing the team points. That checks out, as Dallas is the third-highest scoring team in the NFL, behind only the Chiefs and Eagles. The less-favorable conclusion is that these interceptions put a lot of pressure on the defense to respond with a play. Prescott has turned the ball over in the red zone only once (an end-zone interception against the Packers), but he has turned it over inside his own 30 on four occasions.

Jaguars Loss Exposes Dallas Cowboys' Flaws :: Football Outsiders

The most thorough breakdown of Sunday’s loss you’ll find, it goes into great detail how Doug Pederson’s offense befuddled a weakened Cowboys’ defense.

By the DVOA DVOA OFF DEF ST TOT DAL 2.7% 24.7% 9.5% -12.4% JAX 48.4% -2.0% 6.5% 56.9% VOA OFF DEF ST TOT DAL 9.3% 32.4% 9.5% -13.6% JAX 36.1% 1.3% 6.5% 41.2% Despite the 17-point comeback, Jacksonville dominated this game by DVOA, finishing with an 88% post-game win expectancy. Since Week 9, Jacksonville has a 45.9% offensive passing DVOA, second best in football over that stretch. It has propelled them to the eighth-best offense by DVOA in the league. Dallas has hit a rough skid, if you’re measuring by single-game DVOA. This is the worst single-game defensive DVOA performance Dallas has put up this season. Two of the team’s three worst performances have come in the last two games. Since their bye in Week 9, Dallas has just two games with a negative pass defense DVOA. Dallas also posted their fourth-worst offensive rushing DVOA performance of the season. Four of their last five games have ended with a negative offensive rushing DVOA.

Cowboys offensive analysis: Their final 2 third-down plays cost them a road win :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

Where did it all go wrong for Dallas in Jacksonville? Bob Sturm breaks down the two late third-down efforts from the Cowboys that cost them the game and likely their NFC East hopes.

Week 16 Injury Report: Micah Parsons, Jalen Hurts miss Cowboys, Eagles practices :: Cowboys Wire

Ahead of the anticipated rematch between the Cowboys and Eagles, stars on either team missed practice to start the week. Seven Dallas players made the injury report, including linebacker Micah Parsons who was sidelined with an illness.

Cowboys question of the week: Are the Dallas Cowboys contenders or pretenders? :: Blogging the Boys

A question that’s plagued the Dallas franchise since the glory days, is this Cowboys team a legitimate contender? Similar to the past, it’s a grey area and the inconsistencies may rear their ugly head at the worst times.

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Eagles & Cowboys :: The Mothership

For the Cowboys, the turnover tendencies and cornerback competition loom large before the Christmas Eve bout with the Eagles. For Philadelphia, quarterback Jalen Hurts’ health is of the highest concern and Gardner Minshew could make the start in Dallas.

T.Y. Hilton is 'Ready': 'Defenses Have to Respect Me' :: The Mothership

If there’s something the Cowboys offense needs, it’s the ability to strike fear into the opposing secondary. While wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has continued to star, the production apart from him leaves more to be desired. Enter T.Y. Hilton, who is confident he can change the narrative about the receiver room.

Eagles send cheesesteaks to Doug Pederson, Jags staff :: ESPN

In the latest edition of pettiness from the Eagles, the team sent a meal to the Jaguars after their win over the Cowboys. If there was still any doubt about how concerned Philadelphia is with Dallas week-by-week, this adds to the evidence.

6 major takeaways from the Cowboys’ meltdown loss against the Jaguars :: The Landry Hat

Reflecting and moving forward, there’s a few things that are certain about the Cowboys loss. Prescott isn’t to be the first blamed for the struggles while injuries on top of mistakes from the defense have made them look mortal in recent weeks.