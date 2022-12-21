ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tasting Table

The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'

Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
TODAY.com

Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes

Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
Hour Detroit Magazine

Three Blake’s Hard Cider Cocktail Recipes to Try Over the Holidays

The holidays are here, and with all the shopping, planning, and cooking this time of year, you may be looking for a fun cocktail to impress your friends and extended family at your holiday gatherings — or maybe you just need a drink after all the stress. Either way, Blake’s Hard Cider offers these three simple […] The post Three Blake’s Hard Cider Cocktail Recipes to Try Over the Holidays appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Elkin Tribune

Flavor of Fall: The History of Pumpkin Spice

When many people think of the autumn season, several things come to mind, including sights, colors, and smells. Coffee shops and candles grow in popularity, selling in scents like “Autumn Leaves” and “Sweater Weather.” One of the most popular scents of the season is pumpkin spice. Pumpkin spice is known for its nostalgic feeling and aromatic blend of cinnamon and nutmeg, but where does it really come from?
TODAY.com

Oprah’s sweet gift idea for any mom goes viral — and it’s free

Oprah Winfrey is dishing out gift-giving advice we can all afford. In a now-viral undated TikTok video titled "Oprah Just Slayed Mom Christmas Gift," Winfrey, 68, is asked by a reporter about gift ideas for his mother. "A favorite gift for my mom, she's not doing well," the reporter prompts...
outsidetheboxmom.com

Tips For Mothers To Have Younger Looking Skin

Aging is inevitable, however, pregnancy and childbirth accelerates it. An online survey about post-pregnancy motherhood found that out of 150 women, 65% claimed they were unhappy with their bodies, whereas the other 64% claimed they were less confident about their appearance. And 38% claimed to feel ‘mumsy.’. The new...
Prevention

The ‘Great’ Foundation Jennifer Garner Loves for a Flawless Complexion at 50

Jennifer Garner recently revealed her favorite foundation-meets-concealer. The 50-year-old star told Prevention she loves Monika Blunder’s Blunder Cover All-in-One Foundation. Garner shared some of her other favorite skincare recs. Jennifer Garner tends to have the best advice. Whether she’s touting her cute, casual sneakers for every day walking around,...
Delish

Pomegranate Martini

Celebrate the holidays with this surprisingly simple and festive cocktail. cosmopolitan than a classic martini, this recipe replaces the cosmo’s traditional cranberry juice with pomegranate. Garnish with a sugar rim and a fresh rosemary sprig for the perfect drink to serve at all your holiday gatherings. To make a...

