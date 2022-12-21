Read full article on original website
Related
Tasting Table
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
Thrillist
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings
My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
TODAY.com
Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes
Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
3-Ingredient Appetizers Everyone Will Be Talking About the Day After Your Party
With the holiday season in full swing, there are so many reasons to gather together and celebrate. If you are hosting this year, make it extra easy on yourself with some super simple appetizers. Tasty snacks are the life of any party, but nobody wants to be stuck in the...
'I Tried Ina Garten's Brownie Pudding Recipe and Fell Head Over Heels in Love'
Do you need a chocolatey treat for the holidays that's a) easy to make, b) guaranteed to be loved by everyone and c) Barefoot Contessa-approved? We've got you. Once again, the GOAT—Ina Garten—comes to the dessert rescue with her Brownie Pudding recipe. I whipped up this dreamy dessert...
Three Blake’s Hard Cider Cocktail Recipes to Try Over the Holidays
The holidays are here, and with all the shopping, planning, and cooking this time of year, you may be looking for a fun cocktail to impress your friends and extended family at your holiday gatherings — or maybe you just need a drink after all the stress. Either way, Blake’s Hard Cider offers these three simple […] The post Three Blake’s Hard Cider Cocktail Recipes to Try Over the Holidays appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Rachael Ray's Christmas Recipes: 'My Top Tips For Easy Holiday Dishes'
The celebrity chef and host of "The Rachael Ray Show" spoke to Newsweek about her favorite holiday foods, including an Italian snack for New Year's Eve at home.
Joanna Gaines Says Her Aunt Mary’s Recipe for Christmas Candy Is ‘Time Well Spent’
Joanna Gaines says that making her Aunt Mary's Cherry Mashers is "time well spent" in the kitchen and a great addition to your dessert table.
The 10 best tequilas for drinking and gifting, according to bartenders and our taste tests
Good tequilas are additive-free and transparent about their production process. Here are the best tequilas according to experts and our taste tests.
Jennifer Garner Shares Her Favorite Holiday Side Dish: ‘Everything Good’s in There’
Do you have a favorite side dish that you eat around the holidays? Well so does Jennifer Garner. Here's what dish the star enjoys courtesy of her grandmother.
Woman Shares Her Fool-Proof Method for Decluttering the House Without the Overwhelm
Overwhelmed? This should help!
The best beauty products we tested in 2022 include picks from Charlotte Tilbury, Cerave and more
Our favorite beauty products we tested in 2022 include offerings from Charlotte Tilbury, Cerave, Sol de Janeiro, Summer Fridays, Glow Recipe and more
Cocktail of the week: Dishoom’s premier padmini negroni – recipe
Give this punchy, festive pre-mix a day to infuse before bottling. Once made, it will keep for up to two months, so it’s ideal for sipping over the Christmas holidays and well into the new year. Premier padmini negroni. Makes 7 servings. 5g cocoa beans (we use Indian cocoa...
Elkin Tribune
Flavor of Fall: The History of Pumpkin Spice
When many people think of the autumn season, several things come to mind, including sights, colors, and smells. Coffee shops and candles grow in popularity, selling in scents like “Autumn Leaves” and “Sweater Weather.” One of the most popular scents of the season is pumpkin spice. Pumpkin spice is known for its nostalgic feeling and aromatic blend of cinnamon and nutmeg, but where does it really come from?
TODAY.com
Oprah’s sweet gift idea for any mom goes viral — and it’s free
Oprah Winfrey is dishing out gift-giving advice we can all afford. In a now-viral undated TikTok video titled "Oprah Just Slayed Mom Christmas Gift," Winfrey, 68, is asked by a reporter about gift ideas for his mother. "A favorite gift for my mom, she's not doing well," the reporter prompts...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Tips For Mothers To Have Younger Looking Skin
Aging is inevitable, however, pregnancy and childbirth accelerates it. An online survey about post-pregnancy motherhood found that out of 150 women, 65% claimed they were unhappy with their bodies, whereas the other 64% claimed they were less confident about their appearance. And 38% claimed to feel ‘mumsy.’. The new...
Prevention
The ‘Great’ Foundation Jennifer Garner Loves for a Flawless Complexion at 50
Jennifer Garner recently revealed her favorite foundation-meets-concealer. The 50-year-old star told Prevention she loves Monika Blunder’s Blunder Cover All-in-One Foundation. Garner shared some of her other favorite skincare recs. Jennifer Garner tends to have the best advice. Whether she’s touting her cute, casual sneakers for every day walking around,...
Lasagna to make an Italian grandmother proud: Alex Guarnaschelli shares her family recipe
Alex Guarnaschelli's lasagna is packed with 40 hand-rolled meatballs, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses.
Delish
Pomegranate Martini
Celebrate the holidays with this surprisingly simple and festive cocktail. cosmopolitan than a classic martini, this recipe replaces the cosmo’s traditional cranberry juice with pomegranate. Garnish with a sugar rim and a fresh rosemary sprig for the perfect drink to serve at all your holiday gatherings. To make a...
Comments / 0