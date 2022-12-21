ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Josiah Trotter officially signs with WVU

By Sam Coniglio
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia added another NFL legacy after Josiah Trotter signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Trotter, the son of former All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, joins West Virginia from St. Joseph’s Prep School in Philadelphia. He is a four-star linebacker according to Rivals, while 247 Sports slots him as a three-star prospect, while ranking as a consensus top-10 recruit out of Pennsylvania.

Trotter is one of three NFL legacies in WVU’s signing class, along with Noah Braham and Corey McIntyre Jr.

Jeremiah Trotter played 11 seasons in the NFL after a standout career at Stephen F. Austin. He mostly competed with the Philadelphia Eagles and was twice named All-Pro and voted to the Pro Bowl four times.

WVU’s newest signee helped SJP to a 12-1 season in 2022, winning all five of its games in the Red Division of the Philadelphia Catholic League. He anchored the Hawks’ defense, which allowed just 13.9 points per game this season.

