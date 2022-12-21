Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — With Christmas Day behind us, Central Texas residents can give their Christmas trees a new life by recycling them. There are five free drop-off locations open now – the East and West Service Centers in Austin, Northeast Metro Park in Pflugerville, the Del Valle Adult Softball Complex and the 1431 Collection Station in Leander.
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
ATCEMS responded to over 1,300 calls over the weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to more than 1,300 911 calls in from Dec. 22-25. During the three-day time period, ATCEMS responded to 80 environmental incident response calls and 58 cold weather shelter transport calls. Three of the 1,377 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
Busloads of people show up to stay in overnight shelters, others remain in camps
Austin-Travis County EMS' community health paramedics were out Thursday tracking down people without a warm place to sleep as a strong Arctic cold front dropped temperatures well into freezing.
Boil water notice in effect for parts of Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for parts of Bastrop County. Customers north of FM 20 in Zone 9, Polonia WSC will need to boil water before consuming. Customers who also have experienced any water outage in the area will need to boil water as well.
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to fewer overall calls in Saturday's incident report
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a little over 300 911 calls in the last 24 hours. From midnight to midnight on Saturday, ATCEMS responded to 12 environmental incident response calls and six cold weather shelter transport calls. One of the 315 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
Why does Austin sometimes smell weird when it’s cold outside?
KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans explained that light south winds underneath a temperature inversion seem to carry a rotten egg sulfur smell into Austin.
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
KVUE
'Tripledemic' continues across Texas with some hospitals at capacity
In Texas, seven children have died from the flu. In Travis County, the illness has taken the lives of five adults.
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin Saturday
Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed a body was found in the 5400 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway, just north of the Pennybacker Bridge, around noon Saturday.
Austin apartment complex cuts water before freeze. Is that allowed?
An apartment complex near the University of Texas at Austin will be without water over the holidays, according to signs posted around the complex. It won't be back on until 9 a.m. Monday.
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Tamale trouble? How inflation, staffing is impacting a holiday tradition
Is there trouble this Tamale season? Not quite. But there may be a greater demand with less hands on deck to get them made.
What to do if your landlord or complex turns off water ahead of freeze, with no emergency or repairs needed
AUSTIN, Texas — Following Winter Storm Uri in 2021, landlords and property managers who experienced frozen or busted pipes and disrupted utilities looked for ways to keep this from happening at their properties again. With the anticipated cold temperatures and hard freeze expected this week, the same applies. However,...
Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
1 arrested after SWAT situation at south Austin hotel
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 […]
Comments / 0