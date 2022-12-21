ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — With Christmas Day behind us, Central Texas residents can give their Christmas trees a new life by recycling them. There are five free drop-off locations open now – the East and West Service Centers in Austin, Northeast Metro Park in Pflugerville, the Del Valle Adult Softball Complex and the 1431 Collection Station in Leander.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS responded to over 1,300 calls over the weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to more than 1,300 911 calls in from Dec. 22-25. During the three-day time period, ATCEMS responded to 80 environmental incident response calls and 58 cold weather shelter transport calls. Three of the 1,377 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Boil water notice in effect for parts of Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for parts of Bastrop County. Customers north of FM 20 in Zone 9, Polonia WSC will need to boil water before consuming. Customers who also have experienced any water outage in the area will need to boil water as well.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

1 arrested after SWAT situation at south Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 […]
