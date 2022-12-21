Read full article on original website
Research: What does retail investors aggressive Bitcoin purchase mean for the market?
Bitcoin (BTC) whales have been selling their assets aggressively while retail investors have been accumulating the coins simultaneously throughout 2022. Bitcoin whales are defined as holders with more than 1,000 BTC, while retail traders are holders with one BTC or less. CryptoSlate’s previous research highlighted that retail investors’ BTC holdings...
FTX attempts to maintain ownership of Robinhood shares in court
FTX and Alameda Research are attempting to secure ownership of Robinhood stock worth over $440 million, based on a court filing dated Dec. 22. According to the text of the filing, Emergent Fidelity Technologies currently holds about 56 million Robinhood shares (HOOD). Emergent Fidelity Technologies is 90% owned by Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX and controller of Alameda.
OKX publishes second Proof-of-Reserves update, commits to report monthly
Leading crypto exchange OKX has published the second update of its proof-of-reserves (PoR), with a promise to update on a monthly basis. Following the collapse of FTX, crypto exchanges including OKX and Binance have moved to improve their transparency by publishing PoR reports. OKX published the first version of its...
DeFi platforms across blockchains hold $69.95B in TVL – 65.6% locked on Ethereum
Total Value Locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms stood at $69.95 billion as of Dec. 23. Ethereum-based DeFi projects have a combined TVL of $45.96 billion — 65.6% of all TVL in DeFi across crypto, according to data from DeFiLlama. BNB chain has the second largest amount of...
Bitcoin closes year with 26th largest market cap globally
Bitcoin (BTC) heads into the Christmas period with the 26th largest market cap at $324.68 billion, just below Mastercard with $328.35 billion. Ethereum (ETH), on the other hand, ranks 77th on the list with a $147.60 billion market cap, while Tesla loses its place amongst the top 10 and places 13th with $395.82 billion.
USDN to become WINDX – a multi-collateralized soft-pegged asset
On the Waves Tech weekly community AMA on Dec. 23, Waves CEO Sashi Ivanov revealed the USDN revival plan, involving turning USDN into a multi-collateralized asset, a soft-pegged asset — WINDX. This move will transform USDN into a “soft-peg” stablecoin, meaning that it will fluctuate around the value of...
OpenCBDC to process 1.84M transactions per second as Boston Fed, MIT collab is complete
The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and MIT announced on Dec. 22 that their CBDC research effort, Project Hamilton, is now complete. That initiative aimed to research the technical feasibility of a central bank digital currency or CBDC. Such an asset would be tied to the value of the U.S. dollar and issued by a central bank — in the case of the U.S., most likely by the Federal Reserve.
Binance trading volume falls to its lowest since October 2020
Daily crypto trading volume on Binance sunk to $9.39 billion on Dec. 23, its lowest since October 2020, according to data from Nomics. Compared to Nov. 8, when daily trading volume on Binance crossed $172 billion, the latest data suggests a drop of over 94.5% in the past 24 hours. With the upcoming holiday season and the rearing bear market, trading volumes on most centralized exchanges have been impacted.
BNB Chain unique wallets surpass Ethereum, becomes largest L1 blockchain
Unique addresses on the BNB Chain crossed 230 million, surpassing Ethereum and becoming the “largest layer 1 blockchain in the world,” according to a company statement. Meanwhile, the network also witnessed “record-breaking highs” in transactional volume — reaching 9.8 million transactions in May. Growth despite...
Research: US leads weak Bitcoin and Ethereum accumulation into festive period
Bitcoin accumulation has softened significantly but as 2022 draws to a close, the U.S. is buying more BTC than any other region, according to CrytoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data. A similar pattern of accumulation and distribution was noted with Ethereum. Bitcoin accumulation and distribution by region. The chart below...
Armanino defends its past FTX.US audits
A top Armanino executive defended auditing work that his company performed for FTX.US during an interview published by the Financial Times on Dec. 23. Armanino’s chief operating officer, Chris Carlberg, suggested that the company felt assured about its quality of services to the American branch of FTX. Carlberg stated:
Russia’s crypto mining bill could be finalized in January 2023
Russia’s cryptocurrency mining bill, which would legalize crypto mining and the sale of mined crypto, could be approved by January, according to a report by local news agency Tass on Dec. 23. The bill was introduced in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Nov. 17, 2022....
Bitcoin miners increased hash rate and production despite falling BTC prices in 2022
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 64.68% to $16,870 from around $47,766 at the beginning of the year, CryptoSlate data shows. At the same time, share prices of Bitcoin mining companies fell by 91% on average from their 52-week high prices, according to Compass Mining. However, this has not...
Alameda, Do Kwon-backed hedge fund breaks silence to announce rebranding
Alameda Research and Terra’s Do Kwon-backed crypto hedge fund Pangea Fund Management is rebranding to Syncracy Capital after seven months of silence. The hedge fund’s website shows no solid development or investment it has made. Its official Twitter account has only seven tweets -two of which were made in May 2022, during the height of the Terra Luna crash, while three were from 2021.
Adoption grows as more than $7T settled with stablecoins in 2022
The ongoing bear market did little to curb the rising use of stablecoins. On the contrary, dollar-pegged coins like USDT and USDC saw a parabolic growth in market cap this year, becoming a defacto settlement currency of the crypto industry. Following the collapse of Terra and its algorithmic stablecoin UST,...
Is Coinbase stock undervalued? Analysts divided
With the crypto industry struggling through a record bear market situation, one asset that has polarized analysts is Coinbase stock which has fallen to new lows. Bitwise Invest Chief investment officer Matt Hougan thinks Coinbase stock is undervalued despite falling significantly in 2022. According to Hougan, Coinbase raised money at...
Bitcoin balances on exchanges are shrinking and Binance is no exception
The collapse of FTX left a gaping hole in the crypto market. The failed exchange accounted for a significant chunk of the global trading volume and kept Binance from becoming the de facto ruler of the market. With FTX now gone, Binance took the throne and became the largest and...
First non-EVM solution brings NEAR to Metamask
Proximity Labs has developed the first non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain solution compatible with Metamask — a popular Ethereum wallet. Compatibility is achieved through a smart contract developed by Proximity Labs called NETH, according to a company statement. How NETH works. NETH enables Ethereum (ETH) addresses remote control of...
Caroline Ellison admits to concealing billions of dollars of FTX loans
FTX associate Caroline Ellison admitted during her plea deal that she concealed billions of dollars worth of loans, according to a Reuters report on Dec. 23. As the former CEO of Alameda Research, Ellison reached an arrangement with former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried that allowed FTX to borrow funds from Alameda without limit. The two executives also hid that fact from investors and the wider public.
