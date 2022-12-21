The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and MIT announced on Dec. 22 that their CBDC research effort, Project Hamilton, is now complete. That initiative aimed to research the technical feasibility of a central bank digital currency or CBDC. Such an asset would be tied to the value of the U.S. dollar and issued by a central bank — in the case of the U.S., most likely by the Federal Reserve.

