Read full article on original website
Related
Why Taylor Swift Wrote the Song ‘Mean’ About Her Performance With Stevie Nicks
Taylor Swift wrote the song “Mean” after her performance with Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards.
Fleetwood Mac had one of 2022's top-selling albums, even though it came out in 1977
Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ is back on the charts. Following the sad news of member Christine McVie’s death last week. Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album has seen a resurgence, catapulting it to Billboard’s Top 10 Album Sales of 2022 chart.
Holy Moly, What a Great Song! Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' Lyrics, History, Cover Versions and More
Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" is one of the most enduring songs ever—and it almost was never released. Columbia Records initially refused to release "Hallelujah," and it received minimal promotion when it finally came out on his album Various Positions. It was through cover songs from the likes of John Cale and Jeff Buckley that made "Hallelujah" Cohen's magnum opus.
SZA 'S.O.S.' Sample Guide: All the Songs Featured on Her New Album
Fans have recognized some surprising samples and interpolations on the highly anticipated new album, released on December 9.
musictimes.com
Christine McVie ‘Real’ Cause of Death: Sudden Demise Due To This? The Truth!
What is the real cause of the death of Christine McVie?. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter died on November 30 after a "short illness," according to her relatives. "It is with a heavy heart that we notify you of Christine's passing," they said to fans. "She died quietly in hospital this morning,...
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment
Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
Elvis Presley: A Freak Accident Caused Graceland’s Hidden Hallway Damage
A freak accident caused damage in the hallway of Elvis Presley's Graceland home located in Memphis, Tennessee.
Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity
On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
Kate Winslet Once Said: ‘You Have To Pay Me A Lot Of Money To Work With Jim Again.’ Decades Later, She Talks Reuniting For Avatar Sequels
Kate Winslet once indicated she might never work with James Cameron again, but things are different now.
Award-Winning Musician Dies
Latin Grammy Award-winning Cuban musician Pablo Milanés has died at the age of 79, NBC News reports. Milanés, who helped to create the "nueva trova" movement in Cuba, reportedly died earlier this week in Madrid, Spain.
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet
Singer Michael Jackson owned lots of cars, but this one is the one he owned the longest. The post Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jimi Hendrix Shared a Bed With a Bandmate But That Didn’t Stop Him From Bringing Women Home After a Show
Jimi Hendrix was known for having a good time, and that included when he shared a bed with a bandmate and brought women home after a show.
Christine McVie Was the Only Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Willing to Talk About Stevie Nicks for a Cover Story
Fleetwood Mac was famously contentious. Christine McVie was the only bandmate willing to talk about Stevie Nicks for an article.
Madame Noire
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kate Winslet thought she'd died filming 'Avatar: The Way of Water' after holding her breath for over 7 minutes
The actor set a new record for a person holding their breath for a film, besting Tom Cruise's record for "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation."
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
Comments / 6