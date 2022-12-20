ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
musictimes.com

Christine McVie ‘Real’ Cause of Death: Sudden Demise Due To This? The Truth!

What is the real cause of the death of Christine McVie?. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter died on November 30 after a "short illness," according to her relatives. "It is with a heavy heart that we notify you of Christine's passing," they said to fans. "She died quietly in hospital this morning,...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment

Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Musician Dies

Latin Grammy Award-winning Cuban musician Pablo Milanés has died at the age of 79, NBC News reports. Milanés, who helped to create the "nueva trova" movement in Cuba, reportedly died earlier this week in Madrid, Spain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy