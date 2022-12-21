The oldest weapon heads ever found in the Americas have been uncovered.Dating back 16,000 years, the projectile points discovered by archaeologists in Idaho are around 3,000 years older than any found before.Scientists say they were likely attached to darts, rather than arrows or spears, and, despite the small size, they were “deadly” hunting weapons.The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points - “razor sharp” and ranging from about 0.5 to two inches long - are from roughly 15,700 years ago, according to carbon dating.The research team say that’s about 3,000 years older than the Clovis fluted points found throughout North America,...

4 DAYS AGO