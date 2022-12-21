ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brytfmonline.com

New discovery: – It can’t be true

The discovery of coins in Rhode Island, in the United States, has stunned scientists. This discovery is new evidence of the presence of pirates in the American colonies in the seventeenth century. Parts of the United States at that time were colonized by Great Britain. The news agency reported that...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
The Independent

New discovery ‘proves humans lived in America 16,000 years ago’

The oldest weapon heads ever found in the Americas have been uncovered.Dating back 16,000 years, the projectile points discovered by archaeologists in Idaho are around 3,000 years older than any found before.Scientists say they were likely attached to darts, rather than arrows or spears, and, despite the small size, they were “deadly” hunting weapons.The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points - “razor sharp” and ranging from about 0.5 to two inches long - are from roughly 15,700 years ago, according to carbon dating.The research team say that’s about 3,000 years older than the Clovis fluted points found throughout North America,...

