Soccer-France may contact Argentina sports minister over fans’ World Cup taunts
PARIS (Reuters) – French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said she may contact her Argentine counterpart over the “vulgar” taunting of France forward Kylian Mbappe by some Argentina fans in Buenos Aires as they celebrated the return of the World Cup winners. During Argentina’s jubilant homecoming, a group...
Soccer-Messi to spend Christmas with Suarez in Rosario
(Reuters) – After winning the World Cup and enjoying the celebrations back home in Argentina, Lionel Messi headed to his native Rosario to spend the Christmas holidays with his family and friends, including Uruguay striker Luis Suarez. Argentine media reported on Thursday that Suarez arrived on a private flight...
A woman who moved to Portugal halved her monthly expenses but laid out some expected costs and stresses of moving abroad
Two months into her family's adventure, Frances Cordova said Portugal is cheaper than California, but the cost to actually move there is anything but.
World Bank to lend $500 million to help Brazil meet climate goals
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The World Bank´s board of directors approved late on Thursday a $500 million project in Brazil to expand sustainability-linked finance and strengthen the private sector’s capacity to access carbon credit markets and help the country curb deforestation. The initiative, in collaboration with Brazilian...
Japan to hike annual defence budget by a quarter to buy Tomahawks and other weapons
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Friday said it will hike defence spending by more than a quarter next year including $1.6 billion to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles that will be part of its biggest military build-up since World War Two. The 26.3% increase to a record 6.82 trillion...
Japan PM Kishida considering replacing reconstruction minister as early as Monday – ANN
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering replacing scandal-tainted reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba as early as Monday, ANN reported on Friday. Akiba is currently under fire for his alleged involvement in violating election laws and for having ties to the Unification Church. He is expected to be replaced in an upcoming reshuffle, Kyodo reported earlier on Friday.
Cricket-Australia’s Warner defiant ahead of 100th test
(Reuters) – Ahead of his 100th test for Australia in a Boxing Day match against South Africa in Melbourne, David Warner vowed to keep fighting despite having his back “up against the wall” after his recent struggles in the longest format. Warner has not scored a test...
Japan to unveil record $864 billion budget driven by military costs
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is set to unveil on Friday a record $864 billion budget for the next fiscal year from April, pushed up by increased military spending and higher social security costs for a fast-ageing population, according to a final draft reviewed by Reuters. The draft budget –...
Panama aims for ‘fair’ deal with Canadian miner First Quantum
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Panama’s government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government’s Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country’s economy and finance ministry said...
Fiji’s king-maker party set to meet on coalition agreement as military remains on call
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Fiji’s Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) is due to meet on Friday to decide if its decision to form a coalition with the opposition stands, a move that comes after the Pacific country’s military was called in to help police maintain law and order.
Zara shopworkers call off strikes in company’s hometown after pay rise deal – union
MADRID (Reuters) – A union representing shop assistants at fashion retailer Zara has called off planned strikes in the company’s hometown in northern Spain following an agreement on a pay rise, a union leader said on Friday. Around 1,000 workers at Zara shops and other Inditex fashion brands...
Audi union in Mexico sets Jan. 1 strike deadline as workers eye higher pay
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Worker representatives at automaker Audi’s Mexico plant have set a Jan. 1 deadline to reach an agreement with the company over pay raises without launching a strike, the union said on Thursday. The Independent Union of Audi Mexico Workers (SITAUDI) and Audi had previously...
BOJ discussed potential impact of future policy tweak – Oct minutes
TOKYO (Reuters) – Some Bank of Japan policymakers called for the need to be mindful of how a future exit from ultra-low interest rates could affect markets and households’ mortgage rates, minutes of the central bank’s October policy meeting showed on Friday. While there was no immediate...
