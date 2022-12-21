Read full article on original website
A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
Last-minute shoppers stock up before winter freeze
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They walked in by the dozens to stock up on frozen foods ahead of the city’s own deep freeze. “I ain’t worried about a storm,” said Rudolph Bradshaw. “It’s going to get colder than this later on.”. At Gary’s Grocery Market...
Businesses, shoppers challenged by rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With just hours until Christmas, Memphians faced the most uncertainty about their power in the city’s history. As of Christmas Eve afternoon, MLGW said there is no need for further rolling blackouts, but clarified that was subject to change at a moment’s notice. Hours...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South mother brings triplets home for first time since birth
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South Mother has three reasons to celebrate this Christmas. Her triplets, who were born last year are spending their first Christmas at home after being in the hospital. It’s not about the gifts this year for a new mom, Brittany Forbes. “You hear all...
Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: Christmas Weather History - Why anything can happen here in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Take a look - here’s the weather that’s happened on Christmas Day in Memphis for the past 147 years... Records that go back to 1889 show that Memphis had a measurable amount of snow on Christmas only once in 133 years. That was in 1913 when 3.5 inches of snow fell on Christmas Day.
Black Panther actress, TV personality team up once again for Christmas giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season of giving. Two Memphis TV personalities made this holiday season brighter for dozens of students by hosting their 5th annual Operation Christmas Giveback event. For the past five years, Black Panther actress Carrie Bernans and TV personality Candace Rice have been giving...
Neighbor helps woman living without heat, gas for three years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in the Westwood neighborhood is struggling with something that many of us take for granted. Our playmaker Bertha Lowe told us about her neighbor Sarah. “Miss Sarah, I’ve known her for about seven years. About three years ago she went to get some help to get her house winterized. They […]
Weather forces holiday flight delays, cancellations at Memphis airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those of you heading to the airport may want to make sure your flight hasn’t been delayed or canceled. During the Christmas holiday, airport officials estimate nearly 130,000 people will pass through TSA, with Dec. 22 being one of the busiest days of the season. To many travelers’ surprise, the weather has forced […]
City of Memphis and MLGW provide update on winter weather and next steps
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) and The City of Memphis held a press conference to give an update on how inclement weather has affected the city and to provide next steps. According to MLGW, there was record breaking damage despite the company's efforts to prepare...
MPD confirms weather-related death in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died due to the arctic blast which hit the Mid-South on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers received a call around 8 a.m. about a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene,...
localmemphis.com
Memphis artists shine light on city in new HGTV show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Memphians by Memphian: portrait artist Carl Hess and designer Christina Hess are beautifying Memphis one home at a time, with a new show on HGTV. “Moving Memphis” premiered Thursday. Dec. 22, 2022. Carl Hess said the show tells the story of Memphis, starting with Orange Mound. He joins with others, highlighting those who are actively working to build a better future for their communities.
Snow creating hazardous driving conditions in Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brutally cold temperatures, strong winds violent enough to shake road signs, and a dusting of snow across the roadways are some of the conditions drivers have had to deal with Thursday. From West Memphis to the outskirts of the I-40/240 loop, roads progressively got worse as temperatures plummeted to the low teens […]
Tennessee Tribune
Thrills and Chills at the Adult Circus in Memphis
MEMPHIS, TN — Looking for an entertaining show built to be enjoyed by adults looking for thrills, chills, and a re-definition of what you should expect when you hear the word, “circus?” If so, Paranormal Cirque may be perfect for you. Paranormal Cirque is an R rated, 18+ show, though anyone between the ages of 13-17 may attend if they are accompanied by a guardian that is age 21 or older.
Memphis wakes up to icy roads, wind chill below zero
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is the kind of cold we haven’t experienced since 1989 and 1996. The temperature in Memphis this morning was 1 degree, with a wind chill of -19. We’re in a prolonged sub-freezing event, with wind chills staying below zero from this morning into Saturday afternoon, and we only warm above freezing […]
‘Unprecedented’ winter storm leads to overwhelming calls for HVAC repair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sean Greene and his wife were astonished to discover that their downstairs thermostat read 42° on Friday morning. “It’s pretty cold,” Greene told FOX13. “You can almost see your breath. It feels like a refrigerator.”. Like thousands across the Mid-South, the Collierville...
Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
Winter weather impacts businesses in Covington
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington residents are getting some relief several hours after last-minute holiday shoppers were quickly met with snowy conditions Thursday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., it was 40 degrees and dry. About half an hour later, the ground became covered in snow. “I’m doing my last-minute Christmas shopping, this is my last stop, […]
How to protect your pipes from the bitterly cold temperatures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In just 24 hours, we will see record cold temperatures for this time of year in Memphis. With temperatures expected to plummet on Thursday, people in the Mid-South are stuck with no choice but to get prepared. Employees at Southaven Supply Company might be working harder than Santa’s elves trying to help […]
Nearly 300 residents at Memphis apartments without heat, hot water as winter storm sets in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An entire Memphis apartment complex is without heat as severe winter weather moves in. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing, with lethal wind chills well below zero. Several members of Memphis-Shelby County Code Enforcement were on site Wednesday at the River City Heights Townhomes, located...
