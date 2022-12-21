MEMPHIS, TN — Looking for an entertaining show built to be enjoyed by adults looking for thrills, chills, and a re-definition of what you should expect when you hear the word, “circus?” If so, Paranormal Cirque may be perfect for you. Paranormal Cirque is an R rated, 18+ show, though anyone between the ages of 13-17 may attend if they are accompanied by a guardian that is age 21 or older.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO