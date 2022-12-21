ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South mother brings triplets home for first time since birth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South Mother has three reasons to celebrate this Christmas. Her triplets, who were born last year are spending their first Christmas at home after being in the hospital. It’s not about the gifts this year for a new mom, Brittany Forbes. “You hear all...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor helps woman living without heat, gas for three years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in the Westwood neighborhood is struggling with something that many of us take for granted. Our playmaker Bertha Lowe told us about her neighbor Sarah. “Miss Sarah, I’ve known her for about seven years. About three years ago she went to get some help to get her house winterized. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Weather forces holiday flight delays, cancellations at Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those of you heading to the airport may want to make sure your flight hasn’t been delayed or canceled. During the Christmas holiday, airport officials estimate nearly 130,000 people will pass through TSA, with Dec. 22 being one of the busiest days of the season. To many travelers’ surprise, the weather has forced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis artists shine light on city in new HGTV show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Memphians by Memphian: portrait artist Carl Hess and designer Christina Hess are beautifying Memphis one home at a time, with a new show on HGTV. “Moving Memphis” premiered Thursday. Dec. 22, 2022. Carl Hess said the show tells the story of Memphis, starting with Orange Mound. He joins with others, highlighting those who are actively working to build a better future for their communities.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Snow creating hazardous driving conditions in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brutally cold temperatures, strong winds violent enough to shake road signs, and a dusting of snow across the roadways are some of the conditions drivers have had to deal with Thursday. From West Memphis to the outskirts of the I-40/240 loop, roads progressively got worse as temperatures plummeted to the low teens […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Thrills and Chills at the Adult Circus in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN — Looking for an entertaining show built to be enjoyed by adults looking for thrills, chills, and a re-definition of what you should expect when you hear the word, “circus?” If so, Paranormal Cirque may be perfect for you. Paranormal Cirque is an R rated, 18+ show, though anyone between the ages of 13-17 may attend if they are accompanied by a guardian that is age 21 or older.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis wakes up to icy roads, wind chill below zero

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is the kind of cold we haven’t experienced since 1989 and 1996. The temperature in Memphis this morning was 1 degree, with a wind chill of -19. We’re in a prolonged sub-freezing event, with wind chills staying below zero from this morning into Saturday afternoon, and we only warm above freezing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Winter weather impacts businesses in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington residents are getting some relief several hours after last-minute holiday shoppers were quickly met with snowy conditions Thursday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., it was 40 degrees and dry. About half an hour later, the ground became covered in snow. “I’m doing my last-minute Christmas shopping, this is my last stop, […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

How to protect your pipes from the bitterly cold temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In just 24 hours, we will see record cold temperatures for this time of year in Memphis. With temperatures expected to plummet on Thursday, people in the Mid-South are stuck with no choice but to get prepared.  Employees at Southaven Supply Company might be working harder than Santa’s elves trying to help […]
MEMPHIS, TN

