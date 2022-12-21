The Miami Dolphins (8-6) and QB Tua Tagovailoa take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (6-8) in NFL Week 16. Miami leads the series 10-5, but has lost four of the last five meetings. Green Bay has won 14 consecutive December games. This interconference matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, December 25 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO