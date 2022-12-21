ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him from Saturday’s 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 17 game next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints remains uncertain. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed Sunday that Hurts will push to return to the lineup Read more... The post Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Dolphins vs Packers today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Miami vs Green Bay online (12/25/2022)

The Miami Dolphins (8-6) and QB Tua Tagovailoa take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (6-8) in NFL Week 16. Miami leads the series 10-5, but has lost four of the last five meetings. Green Bay has won 14 consecutive December games. This interconference matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, December 25 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Los Angeles Rams vs Denver Broncos free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/25/2022)

Quarterback Russell Wilson will return for the Denver Broncos (4-10) when they visit the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) and Baker Mayfield in NFL Week 16. LA is the second team to lose 10 games after winning the Super Bowl the previous season. This interconference tilt kicks off Sunday, December 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (12/22/22)

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) visit the New York Jets (7-7) and Zach Wilson in a matchup of QBs who went first and second in last year’s draft to open Week 16 on Thursday Night Football. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is 6-0 on Thursdays. This AFC matchup kicks off Thursday, December 22 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
