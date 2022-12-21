Read full article on original website
Junkyard Gem: 1990 Mazda MPV 4WD
New minivans with four driven wheels began to appear on American roads in quantity during the early 1990s, after Toyota and Volkswagen managed to move some four-wheel-drive TownAces and Vanagon Syncros here during the 1980s. GM offered the all-wheel-drive Chevy Astro/GMC Safari starting in the 1990 model year, while Ford and Chrysler were right there with AWD-equipped Aerostars and Voyagers at the same time. The Mazda MPV 4WD beat the Detroit-built AWD minivans to showrooms by a year, and I've managed to find one of those rare early vans in a self-service yard in Reno, Nevada.
2022 BMW 330e xDrive Long-Term Update: Plugging in … to ambiguity
After testing our long-term 2022 BMW 330e xDrive for several weeks, I have many thoughts -- some of them contradictory. I’ve found my level of liking the car depended on how I viewed its mission. As a sports sedan … it’s very good. Tipping the scales at 4,138 pounds,...
10 most popular first drive reviews of 2022
When looking back to see what our most-read new car reviews of 2022 were, we discovered that the list was largely full model-line reviews of 2022 model year SUVs. Makes sense as they were on sale and people were shopping for them. There's not a lot of reason to share that list with you, though, as they're basically all out of date now. Instead, we turned to the most-read first-drive reviews, since those were for cars that are still for sale now. First drives also tend to be full of interesting tidbits about the various cars' design and engineering, and therefore a bit more worthy of casual holiday reading while you attempt to avoid Uncle Walt's latest diatribe about whatever or the brain-numbing screaming of all those damn kids downstairs. Enjoy!
Citroen's quirky My Ami Buggy is going back into limited production
Surprisingly high demand has convinced Citroën to build additional units of the My Ami Buggy, an outdoorsy evolution of the tiny Ami electric two-seater. Production will again be limited, though there will be significantly more examples available, and the EV will get a few updates. Unveiled as a concept...
Turn your car into a comfortable camper for less than $100
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Camper van conversions, true camper van conversions, can cost as much as a house. Until relatively recently, living in a van down by the river was considered a lifestyle only reluctantly accepted by those who were down-on-their-luck. It has since turned into a statement of status, thanks mostly to instagram and other forms of social media that parade the highlights of living in a vehicle without showing off any of the downsides (finding a bathroom in the middle of the night being one of the biggest negatives).
Maserati MC20 gets the Mansory treatment and a 720-hp V6
German tuner Mansory has added the Maserati MC20 to its range of heavily-modified exotic cars. Called First Edition, the coupe receives a body kit made largely of carbon fiber to keep weight in check, a completely redesigned interior, and a generous 99-horsepower bump. Power comes from an evolution of the...
