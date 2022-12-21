When looking back to see what our most-read new car reviews of 2022 were, we discovered that the list was largely full model-line reviews of 2022 model year SUVs. Makes sense as they were on sale and people were shopping for them. There's not a lot of reason to share that list with you, though, as they're basically all out of date now. Instead, we turned to the most-read first-drive reviews, since those were for cars that are still for sale now. First drives also tend to be full of interesting tidbits about the various cars' design and engineering, and therefore a bit more worthy of casual holiday reading while you attempt to avoid Uncle Walt's latest diatribe about whatever or the brain-numbing screaming of all those damn kids downstairs. Enjoy!

