Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Pittsburgh Steelers retire Franco Harris’ jersey with family, former teammates days after his death
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers retire Franco Harris’ jersey with family, former teammates days after his death. Steelers owner Art Rooney II uttered those words before the crowd at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night, at the ceremony to retire Franco Harris’ jersey. RELATED COVERAGE: Franco Harris dies at...
WATCH: Steelers Honor Franco Harris With Epic Cameron Heyward Entrance Ahead of Frigid Raiders Game
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, veteran Steeler Cameron Heyward honored the late Franco Harris with an awesome entrance. After the rest of the team had entered the field from the tunnel, Cameron Heyward came out honoring the Hall of Famer. He...
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what’s universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.”
Steelers Honor Franco Harris, Score Exact Same As 'Immaculate Reception'
The Steelers were already scheduled to honor Harris days before news of his death.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Explains Franco Harris Snap Count Tribute
Pittsburgh incorporated Harris’s name into one of the team’s plays.
Hundreds turn out for public viewing for Steelers legend Franco Harris
Hundreds of fans of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris braved the cold Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to the Hall of Famer, who died last week. The Steelers hosted a public viewing at Acrisure Stadium, where any member of the public could view Harris’ closed casket. The viewing...
Steelers wear Franco Harris jerseys into Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — To pay homage to the late, legendary running back Franco Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers showed up to Acrisure Stadium wearing block No. 32 jerseys prior to Saturday night’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. The group of players included stars Kenny Pickett, T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick,...
Steelers Insider Compares Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Game To Franco Harris’ “More Spontaneous” Tribute In Week 16
The Pittsburgh Steelers gutted out a victory on a night when they really needed it on Christmas Eve. It kept them in the playoff hunt, which was important, but to lose the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and what had turned into a memorial for Franco Harris, would have been a devastating blow to the franchise and Steeler Nation.
