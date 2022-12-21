Read full article on original website
Brazil’s incoming finance minister picks treasury secretary
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday that Rogerio Ceron will be the country’s treasury secretary in President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government. Ceron recently left the command of Sao Paulo Parcerias, an agency linked to the city government...
Italy govt calls confidence vote over 2023 budget
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government asked on Thursday for the lower house of parliament to hold a confidence vote on the 2023 budget to speed up its approval and ensure the package becomes law by the end of this year. Deputies will vote on Friday, allowing the complex...
Japan to unveil record $864 billion budget driven by military costs
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is set to unveil on Friday a record $864 billion budget for the next fiscal year from April, pushed up by increased military spending and higher social security costs for a fast-ageing population, according to a final draft reviewed by Reuters. The draft budget –...
A woman who moved to Portugal halved her monthly expenses but laid out some expected costs and stresses of moving abroad
Two months into her family's adventure, Frances Cordova said Portugal is cheaper than California, but the cost to actually move there is anything but.
BOJ discussed potential impact of future policy tweak – Oct minutes
TOKYO (Reuters) – Some Bank of Japan policymakers called for the need to be mindful of how a future exit from ultra-low interest rates could affect markets and households’ mortgage rates, minutes of the central bank’s October policy meeting showed on Friday. While there was no immediate...
TSMC in talks with suppliers over first European plant – FT
(Reuters) – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is in advanced talks with key suppliers about setting up its first potential European plant in the German city of Dresden, the Financial Times reported on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC) is sending a team of senior executives to Germany early next...
Zara shopworkers call off strikes in company’s hometown after pay rise deal – union
MADRID (Reuters) – A union representing shop assistants at fashion retailer Zara has called off planned strikes in the company’s hometown in northern Spain following an agreement on a pay rise, a union leader said on Friday. Around 1,000 workers at Zara shops and other Inditex fashion brands...
Russian politician files legal challenge over Putin’s reference to Ukraine “war”
LONDON (Reuters) – A St Petersburg politician has asked prosecutors to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for using the word “war” to describe the conflict in Ukraine, accusing the Kremlin chief of breaking his own law. Putin has for months described his invasion as a “special military...
Ukraine eyeing bigger diplomatic footprint in Africa: Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Kyiv would boost its footprint in Africa next year by opening 10 new embassies and strengthening trade ties with the continent. Ukraine has been trying to rally African countries to its cause as it fights off Russia’s full-scale...
China stages ‘strike drills’ around Taiwan, citing provocation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s military said it had conducted “strike drills” in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to unspecified “provocation” from the democratically-governed island and the United States. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained of repeated Chinese...
World Bank approves $500 million to expand social security in Egypt – ministry
CAIRO (Reuters) – The World Bank’s executive board has approved $500 million in development financing for Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection programme in the face of global economic pressures filtering through to the country’s economy, the international cooperation minister said on Friday. The...
U.S. Congress advances bills targeting war criminals, Russian oligarchs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A pair of bills granting the U.S. Justice Department additional tools to go after Russian oligarchs and alleged war criminals appeared poised to become law, after a last-minute push by a bipartisan group of lawmakers this week. One bill, which broadens the Justice Department’s jurisdiction to...
U.S. must stop suppressing China’s development – senior Chinese diplomat
BEIJING (Reuters) – The United States must stop suppressing China’s development and should not continue the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a press statement. “The U.S. should not challenge China’s red line...
Italy business and consumer morale rises in December, but manufacturers more downbeat
ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) – Morale amongst Italian businesses and consumers rose in December, data showed on Friday, although the manufacturing sector was more downbeat. National statistics institute ISTAT’s composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, climbed to 107.8 in December, compared with November’s reading of 106.5.
Global equity funds see biggest weekly outflows since March 2020 -Lipper
(Reuters) – Global equity funds have recorded their biggest weekly outflows since March 2020, hit by recession fears as central banks vow to keep interest rates higher to tame inflation. Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed a net withdrawal of $33.6 billion in the week to Dec. 21. GRAPHIC: Global...
World Bank to lend $500 million to help Brazil meet climate goals
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The World Bank´s board of directors approved late on Thursday a $500 million project in Brazil to expand sustainability-linked finance and strengthen the private sector’s capacity to access carbon credit markets and help the country curb deforestation. The initiative, in collaboration with Brazilian...
Japan PM Kishida considering replacing reconstruction minister as early as Monday – ANN
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering replacing scandal-tainted reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba as early as Monday, ANN reported on Friday. Akiba is currently under fire for his alleged involvement in violating election laws and for having ties to the Unification Church. He is expected to be replaced in an upcoming reshuffle, Kyodo reported earlier on Friday.
India plans to make COVID-19 negative test mandatory for passengers from high caseload countries
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is planning to make a COVID-19 negative test report mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with high number of positive cases, the country’s health minister said during an interview with broadcaster NewsX on Friday. (Reporting by Sakshi Dayal)
Apple’s Australian workers go on Christmas strike demanding better wages, work terms
(Reuters) – Apple Inc’s workers in Australia initiated a strike Friday afternoon, demanding better working conditions and wages, a workers’ union said, a move that might dent sales of the tech giant during the peak Christmas shopping time. Workers represented by Australia’s Retail and Fast Food Workers...
Citi appoints new co-heads of emerging markets division in EMEA
(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Thursday named Hamza Girach and Rizwan Shaikh as co-heads of emerging markets at its banking, capital markets and advisory division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Girach and Shaikh have been with the bank for roughly two decades. Girach was part of...
