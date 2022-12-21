EPA issues permits to stop pollution from dams between Portland and Tri-Cities

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Report: 34.5% decline in Northwest cherry crop from previous year
A small statewide cherry crop had been predicted ever since snow and cold interfered with the April blooming season, and final harvest numbers show just how small it was. Northwest cherry growers harvested 13,277,332 boxes this year, a 34.5% decline from the harvest of 20.3 million 20-pound boxes in 2021, according to data released Dec. 14 during a meeting of the Washington State Fruit Commission.
Chronicle
WDFW Seeks Public Comment to Reclassify Columbian White-Tailed Deer and the Cascade Red Fox Under State Law
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will be seeking public input on rule making for Columbian white-tailed deer and the Cascade red fox until Jan. 24. The announcement came in a news release from the WDFW on Thursday. “The Department is recommending re-classifying the Columbian white-tailed deer from...
KUOW
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far
There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: I-84 remains closed during widespread storm, Friday, Dec. 23
EDITOR’S NOTE: Travel remains challenging in many part of Oregon and Washington. With the holidays and many people wanting to get to family and friends, in and around Tillamook County and the central and southern coast have thawed, but Clatsop County, the Coast Range, the valley and of course the Gorge remain below freezing. Use extreme caution when heading east or north – snow tires, studded tires and chains are required in some areas at this time.
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
KTVZ
OSU archaeologists, on Idaho dig, find oldest known projectile points in the Americas
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered projectile points in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas, helping to fill in the history of how early humans crafted and used stone weapons. The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points,...
allpointbulletin.com
Truck crossing to expand
AECOM Technical Services, Inc., was selected to lead construction on the Pacific Highway land port of entry expansion project, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced December 19 in a press release. The project will modernize the port from its current configuration to better meet the needs of both nations,...
Ferguson Files Antitrust Case Against Pesticide Makers for Scheme to Inflate Prices for Farmers
SEATTLE - Attorney General Bob Ferguson partnered with the Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan coalition of 12 attorneys general in a federal antitrust lawsuit against two of the largest pesticide manufacturers in the world over a conspiracy to shut out generic versions of their products. This scheme drives up costs for Washington farmers, and ultimately, food prices.
Hunters and anglers: Use caution this winter when using boats
Nearly every year, there is a boating accident in Idaho involving duck hunters or winter anglers. The post Hunters and anglers: Use caution this winter when using boats appeared first on Local News 8.
Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot
A Harney County Circuit judge will decide by Jan. 3 if Oregon will continue to have a loophole that allows purchasers to obtain firearms from dealers if their background checks aren’t finished within three days. Measure 114, a firearms law Oregon voters passed in November, would end that loophole and not allow purchasers to obtain […] The post Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Pay attention to traction requirements on Washington/Idaho passes
SPOKANE, Wash. — With cold temperatures continuing, and more snow expected later this week, it’s important to know the traction requirements when traveling. While you can usually use your best judgment in the metro area, driving across the Washington and Idaho passes are a different story. There’s been countless crashes on the Snoqualmie Pass, and now the Washington Department of...
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power, bus services canceled as freezing rain falls across western Washington
SEATTLE — Thousands are without power, a stretch of Interstate 90 between Bellevue and Issaquah reopened after an hours-long closure, and most bus services have been canceled or delayed Friday morning as freezing rain from a winter storm fell overnight across the region. Almost all of western Washington is...
mltnews.com
Washington adopts plan for transition to zero-emission vehicles
Earlier this week, the Washington Department of Ecology updated its Clean Vehicles Program to require that all new light-duty vehicles sold in Washington meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035. Washington is only the third state in the nation to adopt the expanded ZEV standards since a decision by the...
Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ should take effect now, state argues
A state judge will decide by Jan. 3 whether to maintain or lift his temporary order blocking the Measure 114 provision requiring the completion of a criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. During a hearing Friday, Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special assistant attorney general,...
KIMA TV
Thousands without power as ice storm hits western Washington
SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for thousands across the Puget Sound region. Puget Sound...
nbcrightnow.com
FTC, attorneys general file lawsuit against two pesticide producers
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two of the largest pesticide manufacturers in the world are being sued over an alleged “conspiracy to shut out generic versions of their products,” driving up costs for smaller farmers and food prices. The Federal Trade Commission partnered with a dozen attorneys general to file the antitrust lawsuit against Syngenta Crop Protection and Corteva, Inc., according to a press release from the Washington State Office of the Attorney General.
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
yaktrinews.com
How to put on tire chains before you head across the passes
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re planning on traveling over the Washington or Idaho passes for the holidays, it’s more important now than ever to have snow chains handy, and know how to put them on. Without chains, you might get stuck, or even hurt because your tires...
Amazing and Insane New Laws Coming to Washington State in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close we're about to see some new laws going into action at the first of 2023. Many may not even pertain to you, but they may to someone you know. Or some laws will directly affect you but you didn't know it or may not know about it until it's too late. Here's a list of new laws to consider in 2023.
Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows
IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
