ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

What TV channel is Arizona vs Texas Arlington women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (12/21/2022)

By Corey Sheldon
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Dolphins vs Packers today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Miami vs Green Bay online (12/25/2022)

The Miami Dolphins (8-6) and QB Tua Tagovailoa take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (6-8) in NFL Week 16. Miami leads the series 10-5, but has lost four of the last five meetings. Green Bay has won 14 consecutive December games. This interconference matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, December 25 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Oregonian

What TV channel is San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee football today? Free live stream, Hawaii Bowl Game odds, time (12/24/2022)

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders had plenty of highlights this season, but want to end the year with one more as they get set to take on San Diego State in the 2022 Hawaii Bowl college football game taking place on Christmas Eve and kicking off today on Saturday, December 24 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CDT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Oregonian

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/24/2022)

Rookie Malik Willis is likely to start at QB when the Tennessee Titans (7-7) host the lowly Houston Texans (1-12-1) and Davis Mills in NFL Week 16. Tennessee has held seven opponents to 17 points or fewer this season. This AFC South matchup kicks off on Saturday, December 24 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Oregonian

New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (12/22/22)

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) visit the New York Jets (7-7) and Zach Wilson in a matchup of QBs who went first and second in last year’s draft to open Week 16 on Thursday Night Football. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is 6-0 on Thursdays. This AFC matchup kicks off Thursday, December 22 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy