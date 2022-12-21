Read full article on original website
Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant – internal notice
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, according to an internal notice and two people with knowledge of the matter, bringing ahead a previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December. The U.S. automaker cancelled the morning...
Mexico’s newest oil refinery now seen working at half capacity in mid-2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican state oil company Pemex’s newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project’s operations. The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos...
Elon Musk’s vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc shares touched a fresh two-year low in volatile trading on Friday as boss Elon Musk’s promise to not sell his shares for at least two years did little to reassure investors. Musk has offloaded shares worth $40 billion in the world’s most valuable carmaker...
Audi union in Mexico sets Jan. 1 strike deadline as workers eye higher pay
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Worker representatives at automaker Audi’s Mexico plant have set a Jan. 1 deadline to reach an agreement with the company over pay raises without launching a strike, the union said on Thursday. The Independent Union of Audi Mexico Workers (SITAUDI) and Audi had previously...
Indian EV maker denies allegations of misappropriation of incentives
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Avon Cycles Ltd has denied any wrongdoing in a scheme granting subsidies to vehicle manufacturers to boost the sale of electric vehicles (EV), after the government said the company was among those being investigated for misappropriation. The Indian government is reimbursing electric vehicle...
Spain Q3 GDP expands 0.1% q/q, 4.4% y/y, INE final data shows
(Reuters) – The Spanish economy expanded 0.1% in the third quarter, slowing from a 1.5% growth rate in the previous three-month period, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday. The GDP data for the third quarter was revised from a preliminary 0.2% growth announced two months ago, official...
Toshiba’s preferred bidder finalising $10.6 billion financing for buyout -sources
TOKYO (Reuters) – The preferred bidder for Toshiba Corp is finalising 1.4 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) in financing from Japanese lenders to fund its acquisition, according to two sources, a deal that would see one of the country’s best known conglomerates taken private. Private equity firm Japan Industrial...
Citi appoints new co-heads of emerging markets division in EMEA
(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Thursday named Hamza Girach and Rizwan Shaikh as co-heads of emerging markets at its banking, capital markets and advisory division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Girach and Shaikh have been with the bank for roughly two decades. Girach was part of...
Equity funds record largest ever weekly outflows -BofA
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors shed stocks at the highest weekly rate ever in the week to Wednesday, selling a net $41.9 billion of equities, according to a report from BofA Global Research on Friday that attributed the sell-off to tax-related purposes. U.S. value funds and passive equities also recorded...
Canadian watchdog yet to decide on Roger-Shaw merger, will give notice on decision
(Reuters) – Canada’s competition tribunal said on Thursday it had not arrived at a decision regarding the C$20 billion ($14.7 billion) merger between Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc. “The Tribunal wishes to advise the public that it intends to provide 24-48 hours notice on its website...
Crypto firm Bullish, Far Peak SPAC call off $9 billion deal
(Reuters) – Cryptocurrency firm Bullish and special purpose acquisition company Far Peak Acquisition Corp said on Thursday they had called off their $9 billion merger deal. (Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)
Panama aims for ‘fair’ deal with Canadian miner First Quantum
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Panama’s government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government’s Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country’s economy and finance ministry said...
AT&T, BlackRock to form commercial fiber-optic platform
(Reuters) – Wireless carrier AT&T Inc and fund manager BlackRock Inc are forming a joint venture to operate a fiber-optic platform in the United States, the companies said on Friday. The venture, Gigapower LLC, plans to deploy its network to an initial 1.5 million customer locations outside of AT&T’s traditional 21-state wireline service presence, they said.
China estimates COVID surge is infecting 37 million people a day – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Nearly 37 million people in China may have been infected with COVID-19 on a single day this week, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing estimates from the government’s top health authority. About 248 million people, which is nearly 18% of the population, are likely to have...
Global equity funds see biggest weekly outflows since March 2020 -Lipper
(Reuters) – Global equity funds have recorded their biggest weekly outflows since March 2020, hit by recession fears as central banks vow to keep interest rates higher to tame inflation. Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed a net withdrawal of $33.6 billion in the week to Dec. 21. GRAPHIC: Global...
Japan to unveil record $864 billion budget driven by military costs
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is set to unveil on Friday a record $864 billion budget for the next fiscal year from April, pushed up by increased military spending and higher social security costs for a fast-ageing population, according to a final draft reviewed by Reuters. The draft budget –...
