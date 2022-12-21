Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
State argues part of Oregon gun measure should take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge will decide by Jan. 3 whether to keep in place or lift his order blocking part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. During a hearing Friday, an...
focushillsboro.com
Nearly $33 Million is Collected by the U.S. Attorney for Oregon in Fiscal Year 2022
$33 Million is Collected: According to federal officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon has recovered nearly $33 million this year in criminal and civil cases involving tax-evading strip club operators and an electric business that is accused of igniting wildfires because of faulty transmission equipment. Nearly $33 Million...
focushillsboro.com
The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement, Which Eliminates the “Charleston Loophole,” Should Go Into Effect Immediately
114 Background Check Requirement: A court will rule by Jan. 3 whether to keep or lift his temporary order barring Measure 114’s background check requirement before selling or transferring a gun. The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement. Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special associate attorney general,...
Oregon teachers want to learn the right way to teach reading. They need funding to do it.
After 13 years of teaching, Hillsboro kindergarten teacher Kandi Hess did not know the rule that determines when the letter g makes the hard “guh” sound versus the soft “juh,” until she started a year-long science of reading training her school district launched last summer. In...
Here’s how the 2022 Season of Sharing campaign is helping Oregonians
In a year when inflation hit many Oregonians hard, it’s been gratifying to see the generous response to our annual Season of Sharing holiday fundraising campaign. This year’s campaign tells the stories of 13 nonprofits working to make Oregonians’ lives better in a variety of ways. Donations to the campaign, administered by The Oregonian/OregonLive’s charitable arm, Oregonian Public Benefits Inc., will be divided among the nonprofits as unrestricted grants.
opb.org
Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness
A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot
A Harney County Circuit judge will decide by Jan. 3 if Oregon will continue to have a loophole that allows purchasers to obtain firearms from dealers if their background checks aren’t finished within three days. Measure 114, a firearms law Oregon voters passed in November, would end that loophole and not allow purchasers to obtain […] The post Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KTVZ
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Cottage Grove Cares: Home Share Oregon
December 23 - The Oregon Beliefs and Values Center conducted an online survey of Oregonians from October 1-6, 2020. It revealed 50 percent of residents believe that solving the homeless crisis in Oregon should be the top priority for our elected officials and that our leaders have a responsibility to fix it. Despite the growing severity of homelessness, Oregonians remain optimistic. Fifty-seven percent believe a mix of policies and resources implemented by our elected officials can help solve the epidemic.
Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains
(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal Year 2022, or.38% of the state’s population, with a current estimate of 4,240,137 people. ...
focushillsboro.com
New Project in Oregon Uses Financial Incentives to Fight the Meth Addiction Issue
Financial Incentives: Financial incentives are part of a new effort to fight methamphetamine addiction in Oregon. “Methamphetamine has long been the main drug in Oregon and much of the west coast,” says Oregon Health & Science University’s Dr Todd Korthuis (OHSU). The 2019-2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that Oregon has the highest methamphetamine use rate among 12 and older persons. The stimulant can be smoked, snorted, injected, or swallowed.
focushillsboro.com
Reply From the Oregon Republican Caucus to DEQ Proposed Gas-Vehicle Phase-out by 2035
DEQ Proposed Gas-Vehicle: On Monday, the Environmental Quality Commission adopted California’s Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, effectively prohibiting the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and mandating manufacturers to comply. Reply From the Oregon Republican Caucus to DEQ Proposed Gas-Vehicle Phase-out by 2035. The following statement was issued...
Readers respond: Criminals, sheriffs both subject to law
If county sheriffs in Oregon can pick and choose which laws they will enforce and which laws they won’t without any consequences, then why can’t a criminal pick and choose the laws they’ll obey with the same freedom from consequences? (“What Oregon sheriffs said on social media about Measure 114, strict new gun limits,” Nov. 25).
WWEEK
Gov. Kate Brown Will Undo 7,000 Oregonians’ Driver’s License Suspensions
Gov. Kate Brown is continuing her cleanup of Oregon’s criminal justice system in the waning days of her administration. Having previously commuted the sentences of 45,000 people convicted on cannabis charges and cleared Oregon’s death row, Brown today announced she’s wiping out the fines in more than 13,000 traffic cases, which could have the effect of restoring driving privileges for more than 7,000 Oregonians who have had their driver’s licenses suspended for failure to pay fines.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Primus to lead district attorneys
PENDLETON – Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus is the new president of the Oregon District Attorneys Association. Primus said he had served on the ODAA’s executive committee for several years and was about to step down when some of his peers in the organization asked him to step up instead.
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
Oregon population declined in 2022 for first time in decades, Census Bureau says
Oregon’s population dropped in 2022 for the first time in decades, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency figures Oregon lost about 16,000 residents in the year leading up to July 1, 2022, representing about 0.4% of the state’s population. That puts Oregon at No. 6 among the fastest-shrinking U.S. states, both in percentage and numeric declines.
KUOW
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far
There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
Look! 😍 26 Oregon Laws That are Laugh-Out-Loud Funny and Weird
Nicknamed the 'Beaver State' by early animal trappers, Oregon became America's 33rd state in 1859!. According to our pals over at National Geographic, the origin of the state's name is still debated among history buffs. Some swear it's derived from the French word "ouragan," which means hurricane. Other folks think Oregon's name comes from "ooligan," the Native American word for fish.
beachconnection.net
Travel Over Oregon Coast Range / Washington's Willapa Hills Improves, Ice Clears Saturday
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Just for a little while longer, travel to and from the Oregon coast and south Washington coast will remain a problem and then clear up fairly quickly in the morning. As Oregon and Washington's arctic freeze issues dissipate, Mother Nature is looking to lob some major rainstorms at us – including flood issues and huge high tides on the coastlines. (Photo of Hwy 26 Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0