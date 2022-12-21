Water main break floods street in Manayunk, Philadelphia

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By CBS3 Staff, Madeleine Wright
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An eight-inch water main burst in the city's Manayunk neighborhood Wednesday, causing water to flow downhill on a residential street.

The main burst around 8 a.m. on the 100 block of Conarroe Street, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

After the water department heard about the leak, crews arrived on the scene and shut down the main, a spokesperson for the Water Department said.

Some properties in the area were without water Wednesday as the main was repaired.

There was mud left all over Conarroe Street, including under parked cars. And there were puddles of water on the sides of the street.

"It just looked like a flow of water coming down the street," said Matthew Jacobson, owner of Franzone's Pizzeria, downhill from the water main break.

He was hoping the water wouldn't damange his business and thankfully, it didn't.

"It's pretty messy. A lot of dirt in the road ... looks like they're going to have some cleaning up to do."

The department said "service will be restored as soon as possible." Anyone who believes their water service or property is impaxcted should contact 215-685-6300 to report issues

