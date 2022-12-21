Cape May, Atlantic City ranked among best Christmas towns in US

Digital Brief: Dec. 21 (A.M.) 02:41

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- Cape May and Atlantic City are popular summer vacation spots along the Jersey Shore, but did you know they are also among the best Christmas towns in the United States?

Travel + Leisure ranked Cape May and Atlantic City on their "25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA" list this year.

From the holiday decorations to seeing the town shining bright with Christmas lights, who doesn't love exploring some of the best Christmas destinations?

Cape May ranked No. 21 and Travel + Leisure describes the town as having a "strong Victorian streak." The mix of quaint architecture with the holiday season "pushes it a little further on the Dickensian scale."

If you're looking to knock out two towns in one weekend, take the short drive north to Atlantic City. The town came in at No. 23 on the list for its tree lighting and holiday musical light show at The Quarter in the Tropicana Casino .

There is also a Christmas Bazaar at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockon University .

And who doesn't love being within walking distance from casinos and fine dining after a long day of holiday shopping?

The top three Christmas towns in the United States were Aspen, Colorado; Ogunquit, Maine; and Vail, Colorado.