ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Celebrating the 100th birthday of a pioneer in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Birthdays are always a special time - but 100th birthdays have even more significance. On Saturday, a trail blazer in the medical field was honored on her birthday by her family and top city officials. Not many can say they have made it to 100 years...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

ROC Royal Foundation hosts 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway

Rochester, N.Y. — ROC Royal Foundation and PBC Entertainment hosted its 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway on Saturday. Despite the cold weather, 1,000 pre-registered youth were able to celebrate the holiday season with gifts, snacks, and pictures with Santa Claus. The purpose of the event is to give back...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Remembering those lost on Christmas Eve 10 years ago

Webster, N.Y. — This Christmas Eve marked 10 years since the ambush that claimed the lives of two West Webster firefighters and left two other injured. On Saturday, the department marked the day with a memorial. Members of the Webster Fire Department and residents visited the memorial to pay...
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local last-minute gift ideas

Rochester, N.Y. — Christmas Day is right around the corner, and if you have left your shopping until now, there is still time to find the perfect gift. USPS's deadline for shipping was December 14, so shipping anything for Christmas Day is no longer possible. However, there is still...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Santa visits CP Rochester and Golisano Autism Center

Henrietta N.Y. — Jolly old Saint Nicholas made a fun and heartfelt visit Thursday. The man in red teamed up with his elves in blue. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at CP Rochester on horseback courtesy of the Rochester Police Mounted Patrol Unit, visiting with kids in the Augustin Children's Center Preschool Program.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm

Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Giving back during the holidays

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on giving back to those in need during the holidays. Employees at HCR Home Care in Rochester are donating toys, food, and winter clothing to children and families across the state. “Our annual holiday tradition of helping families in need continues because...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Parts of Thruway remain closed after historic blizzard

The Thruway remains closed to all traffic in Western New York following an historic blizzard that continues to paralyze traffic. The highway is shut down between Exit 46 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border because of blizzard conditions. Canadian border crossings at Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Rainbow Bridge also remain closed.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy