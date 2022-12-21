Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Celebrating the 100th birthday of a pioneer in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Birthdays are always a special time - but 100th birthdays have even more significance. On Saturday, a trail blazer in the medical field was honored on her birthday by her family and top city officials. Not many can say they have made it to 100 years...
Rochester recognizes work of 100-year-old woman on birthday with proclamation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, Rochester resident Rosa Wims turned 100 years old. To celebrate, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans presented Wims with a Proclamation alongside City Councilmember Mitch Gruber. Evans said Wims has done a lot of great things in her life for the Rochester Community. She was one of the first Black licensed professional […]
13 WHAM
ROC Royal Foundation hosts 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway
Rochester, N.Y. — ROC Royal Foundation and PBC Entertainment hosted its 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway on Saturday. Despite the cold weather, 1,000 pre-registered youth were able to celebrate the holiday season with gifts, snacks, and pictures with Santa Claus. The purpose of the event is to give back...
Buffalo Bills Flying Into Rochester On Christmas Day
The Buffalo Bills spend Saturday celebrating winning the AFC East title after beating the Chicago Bears 35-13 in Chicago.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
13 WHAM
Remembering those lost on Christmas Eve 10 years ago
Webster, N.Y. — This Christmas Eve marked 10 years since the ambush that claimed the lives of two West Webster firefighters and left two other injured. On Saturday, the department marked the day with a memorial. Members of the Webster Fire Department and residents visited the memorial to pay...
13 WHAM
Local last-minute gift ideas
Rochester, N.Y. — Christmas Day is right around the corner, and if you have left your shopping until now, there is still time to find the perfect gift. USPS's deadline for shipping was December 14, so shipping anything for Christmas Day is no longer possible. However, there is still...
kcrw.com
Replay: Writing legal briefs to R&B lyrics: Danielle Ponder commits to music
While Danielle Ponder pursued a music career, she spent years working in the public defender’s office in her hometown of Rochester, New York. Her songs reflect her experience defending poor clients in court. Her debut album is “Some of Us Are Brave." Ponder says she grew up around...
Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try Out
When it comes to food, Rochester has no shortage of delicious options. From cozy diners and classic Italian eateries to some of the best sushi in the state - there's something for everyone here. But one dish that always stands out is pizza.
Kucko’s Camera: Lake Ontario
Today, John Kucko stayed close to our area to view the calm before the storm at Lake Ontario in Webster.
13 WHAM
Santa visits CP Rochester and Golisano Autism Center
Henrietta N.Y. — Jolly old Saint Nicholas made a fun and heartfelt visit Thursday. The man in red teamed up with his elves in blue. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at CP Rochester on horseback courtesy of the Rochester Police Mounted Patrol Unit, visiting with kids in the Augustin Children's Center Preschool Program.
‘It ripped apart’: Video shows golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
wxxinews.org
Powerful winter storm brings high winds, frigid temperatures to Rochester and most of Western NY
As predicted, a strong winter storm has barreled into Western NY and most of the upstate region on Friday. Wind gusts of at least as high as 55 mph were recorded at the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport. That airport, like many around the U.S., have had several cancellations throughout...
Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm
Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Giving back during the holidays
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on giving back to those in need during the holidays. Employees at HCR Home Care in Rochester are donating toys, food, and winter clothing to children and families across the state. “Our annual holiday tradition of helping families in need continues because...
WHEC TV-10
LIVE UPDATES: No unnecessary travel in Monroe County; flights canceled at Rochester Airport; warming centers open
The storm has arrived. The Rochester area is experiencing widespread power outages, slick roads from the flash freeze, strong winds, and snow. Rochester and New York state are under a state of emergency. Thousands of Rochesterians are dealing with power outages. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Ontario and Wyoming counties have canceled...
13 WHAM
Canceled flights at Rochester airport, travel advisories on the roads during winter storm
The winter storm interrupted many plans for holiday travel. A travel advisory is in place in Monroe County and many surrounding counties. Many flights were canceled across the country. In Rochester, by Friday evening, no flights were coming in or out. Cancellations were already starting to decorate the list of...
Parts of Thruway remain closed after historic blizzard
The Thruway remains closed to all traffic in Western New York following an historic blizzard that continues to paralyze traffic. The highway is shut down between Exit 46 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border because of blizzard conditions. Canadian border crossings at Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Rainbow Bridge also remain closed.
Comments / 0