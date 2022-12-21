ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTBS

Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Warmer with a chance of rain later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill from late last week is forecast to depart the ArkLaTex this week. It will be replaced by warmer weather plus a chance of showers and storms. The weather disturbance responsible for the rain part was over the central Pacific ocean as of Christmas evening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Free bottled water being distributed to families in need

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Water system woes in Shreveport continue after winter blast

SHREVEPORT, La - Some residents of Shreveport have not been feeling the Christmas spirit over the last few days because they don't have any water or very low water pressure. Crews were out working Monday on the water issues. One was at the corner of Southfield and Anniston. The problems...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Ask The Trooper: New Year’s Safety

SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about staying safe this New Year's Holiday. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory in Claiborne Parish

HOMER, La. - The Central Claiborne Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system: Hwy 2 East of Airport Loop Rd, All Lake Roads East of Airport Loop Rd, ALL of the Roads in the Forest Grove Rd, Kidd Rd, Chat Loop, Sand Rd and Hwy 9 of our distribution area.
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
KTBS

System-wide boil advisory issued in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage has issued a system-wide boil advisory, effective immediately. This advisory impacts all customers of the City of Shreveport water system. Due to the hard freeze, there are some water main breaks and a substantial number of private service line blowouts across...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La- The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place. The city said crews on Sunday responded to a 8” water main break at 1506 Holiday Place. The cause of the water main break is unknown. Currently, customers within this area will have low water pressure as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm on Sunday.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory issued for The Town of Plain Dealing Water System

PLAIN DEALING, La. - The Town of Plain Dealing has issued a boil advisory for their entire water system. The advisory is for all Plain Dealing water customers. Plain Dealing maintenance crews responded to an emergency loss of power to their automated groundwater well control panel at approximately 4:45 this morning. Maintenance crews responded and were able to power up the wells and begin refilling the water storage tank. As a result the majority of Plain Dealing water customers may have experienced low water pressure. The tank is currently filling and pressure will increase shortly.
KTBS

Tubbs Hardware & Rental feeds law enforcement on Christmas Day

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Tubbs Hardware & Rental in Bossier City worked to feed law enforcement on Christmas day. Tubbs Hardware served lunch to Bossier sheriff’s deputies, Bossier City police officers & state troopers with the Louisiana State Police Troop G. Owner Don Tubbs said, “This is a small...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Mayor: Mansfield water could be restored overnight; parish offices closed Tuesday

MANSFIELD, La. -- Most government offices will be closed in Mansfield Tuesday as the city of Mansfield has been without water since Friday. According to an update posted earlier today, the water plant, which is located on the upper end of Toledo Bend, was taken out of service this morning after days of continued problems. A larger pump was needed to increase volume and pressurize lines.
MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

Northwest Louisiana to be represented on state's Rose Parade float

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Northwest Louisiana will have representatives on Louisiana's entry in the Rose Parade. Miss Zwolle Tamale Fiesta Kaydee Meshell of Zwolle, Miss Merry Christmas Emma Rose Giddens of Natchitoches and Miss Louisiana's Outstanding Teen Mary Laura Hunt of Ruston were chosen by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungessor to be among the 21 Louisiana queens from around the state to ride on the float, "Celebration Riverboat." It'll be featured in the 134th Rose Parade Monday in Pasadena, Calif.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory issued as arctic blast nears

SHREVEPORT, La. - The advertised arctic blast scheduled to arrive in the ArkLaTex on Thursday was moving into southern Colorado as of late Wednesday evening. It's projected to bring extreme cold and wind on Thursday. The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for the ArkLaTex starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday and lasting until midday on Christmas Eve.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Mayor, City Council inauguration set Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members will take their oaths of office Saturday. The inauguration will be at 10 a.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center. Arceneaux and City Council members Gary Brooks of District B, Alan Jackson of District E and Ursula Bowman of...
SHREVEPORT, LA

