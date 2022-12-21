Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
KTBS
Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
KTBS
Warmer with a chance of rain later this week
SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill from late last week is forecast to depart the ArkLaTex this week. It will be replaced by warmer weather plus a chance of showers and storms. The weather disturbance responsible for the rain part was over the central Pacific ocean as of Christmas evening.
KTBS
Free bottled water being distributed to families in need
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed.
KTBS
Water system woes in Shreveport continue after winter blast
SHREVEPORT, La - Some residents of Shreveport have not been feeling the Christmas spirit over the last few days because they don't have any water or very low water pressure. Crews were out working Monday on the water issues. One was at the corner of Southfield and Anniston. The problems...
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: New Year’s Safety
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about staying safe this New Year's Holiday. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
KTBS
Boil advisory in Claiborne Parish
HOMER, La. - The Central Claiborne Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system: Hwy 2 East of Airport Loop Rd, All Lake Roads East of Airport Loop Rd, ALL of the Roads in the Forest Grove Rd, Kidd Rd, Chat Loop, Sand Rd and Hwy 9 of our distribution area.
KTBS
System-wide boil advisory issued in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage has issued a system-wide boil advisory, effective immediately. This advisory impacts all customers of the City of Shreveport water system. Due to the hard freeze, there are some water main breaks and a substantial number of private service line blowouts across...
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La- The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place. The city said crews on Sunday responded to a 8” water main break at 1506 Holiday Place. The cause of the water main break is unknown. Currently, customers within this area will have low water pressure as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm on Sunday.
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for The Town of Plain Dealing Water System
PLAIN DEALING, La. - The Town of Plain Dealing has issued a boil advisory for their entire water system. The advisory is for all Plain Dealing water customers. Plain Dealing maintenance crews responded to an emergency loss of power to their automated groundwater well control panel at approximately 4:45 this morning. Maintenance crews responded and were able to power up the wells and begin refilling the water storage tank. As a result the majority of Plain Dealing water customers may have experienced low water pressure. The tank is currently filling and pressure will increase shortly.
KTBS
Tubbs Hardware & Rental feeds law enforcement on Christmas Day
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Tubbs Hardware & Rental in Bossier City worked to feed law enforcement on Christmas day. Tubbs Hardware served lunch to Bossier sheriff’s deputies, Bossier City police officers & state troopers with the Louisiana State Police Troop G. Owner Don Tubbs said, “This is a small...
KTBS
Mayor: Mansfield water could be restored overnight; parish offices closed Tuesday
MANSFIELD, La. -- Most government offices will be closed in Mansfield Tuesday as the city of Mansfield has been without water since Friday. According to an update posted earlier today, the water plant, which is located on the upper end of Toledo Bend, was taken out of service this morning after days of continued problems. A larger pump was needed to increase volume and pressurize lines.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
KTBS
Northwest Louisiana to be represented on state's Rose Parade float
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Northwest Louisiana will have representatives on Louisiana's entry in the Rose Parade. Miss Zwolle Tamale Fiesta Kaydee Meshell of Zwolle, Miss Merry Christmas Emma Rose Giddens of Natchitoches and Miss Louisiana's Outstanding Teen Mary Laura Hunt of Ruston were chosen by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungessor to be among the 21 Louisiana queens from around the state to ride on the float, "Celebration Riverboat." It'll be featured in the 134th Rose Parade Monday in Pasadena, Calif.
KTBS
Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory issued as arctic blast nears
SHREVEPORT, La. - The advertised arctic blast scheduled to arrive in the ArkLaTex on Thursday was moving into southern Colorado as of late Wednesday evening. It's projected to bring extreme cold and wind on Thursday. The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for the ArkLaTex starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday and lasting until midday on Christmas Eve.
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
q973radio.com
Northwest Louisiana Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and the CEO’s Have Put Out A PSA
CEO’s at three major hospitals serving Shreveport issued a joint PSA, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting ER’s because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. Instead of visiting ER’s for minor issues, hospitals are encouraging the use of immediate care centers.
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 on Monday involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
KTBS
Mayor, City Council inauguration set Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members will take their oaths of office Saturday. The inauguration will be at 10 a.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center. Arceneaux and City Council members Gary Brooks of District B, Alan Jackson of District E and Ursula Bowman of...
Comments / 0