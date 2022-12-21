ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Yardbarker

No. 19 Kentucky begins SEC play at 1-loss Missouri

Kentucky coach John Calipari is bringing a lengthy to-do list as the No. 19 Wildcats begin Southeastern Conference play at Missouri on Wednesday night. The Wildcats (8-3) have lost to Michigan State, Gonzaga and UCLA. They most recently defeated Florida A&M 88-68 last Wednesday, but they led by just seven points with 5:35 left and Calipari was vexed by his team's defense.
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

In final WCC prep, No. 10 Gonzaga meets Eastern Oregon

Eastern Oregon's trip to Spokane last season on Halloween turned into the "Nightmare on Cincinnati Street." Not only were the NAIA's Mountaineers facing the nation's No. 1 team in Gonzaga, but they were doing so in the first game Zags fans were allowed back in the McCarthey Athletic Center following the previous season's COVID-19 restrictions.
SPOKANE, WA
Yardbarker

Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit

Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change

The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster

Nathaniel Hackett will have a couple of other coaches following him out the door in Denver. The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that they have relieved both special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes as well as offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties. The two will be replaced by coaches...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles working out notable former rival

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders 3-Round Mock Draft: QB Of The Future, Reloading The Defense

It’s been a tumultuous few days for the Las Vegas Raiders. A shared optimism within Raider Nation that was clinging to playoff hopes has disappeared. Now, we find that many fans are moving on from this season already. The truth is, can you blame them? Some are already looking forward to the NFL Draft next April; that’s how bad things have gotten.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Josh McDaniels signals potential end of Derek Carr era for Raiders

"For us to be able to win this time of year... you have to throw the ball better than we have thrown it at times here," McDaniels said when discussing Carr's recent performance. McDaniels' open critique comes after Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal recently reported Carr's departure is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Major NFL Analyst: Joe Burrow Is An Assassin

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped an absolute dime into Trenton Irwin's hands for his second TD pass this past weekend and NFL Network's Brian Baldinger took notice. Burrow struck Irwin on a 23-yard TD throw out of the slot, one of a few strikes that helped him lead all quarterbacks in PFF grade last week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

2 Browns Players Who Need Replaced This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns need a roster shakeup, among other things, before the 2023 season. With the level of talent on this year’s roster, a record below .500 is extremely disappointing. The roster has several holes in it that need to be fixed and/or upgraded. Here are two players who...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Rudy Gobert trade looks disastrous for Timberwolves

Facing a banged-up Heat team with a rookie center, the Timberwolves put their $170 million center in a surprising position. The bench. Minnesota sat Rudy Gobert for the majority of crunch time in a 113-110 loss to the Miami Heat, who were playing without All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. They pulled Gobert with 5:22 remaining after he was outplayed by rookie Orlando Robinson, who was playing his seventh NBA game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera Names 1 Player As The “Face Of The Franchise”

The Washington Commanders have an outstanding leader in Ron Rivera as their head coach. Rivera has been with the Commanders for three seasons as their coach, and his players love how he leads the team. However, he’s now naming one of his players the face of the Commanders’ franchise....
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Steelers OC Matt Canada Trusted A Rookie Who Never Had Jet Sweep In His Life With Game On The Line In Week 17

To cap off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 16 victory, offensive coordinator, Matt Canada opted to go to an option that he uses fairly often, but not with this particular player. Rookie tight end, Connor Heyward was able to officially seal the Steelers’ emotional win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday Night Football. No, it wasn’t in the form of reception from rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett either.
Yardbarker

Packers Pushing Toward Playoffs That Might Not Matter

With Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers have won three in a row. According to ESPN Stats and Information, they have a 37 percent chance of reaching the NFL playoffs. Oddsmakers have Green Bay favored to win the final spot. If the Packers do run...
GREEN BAY, WI

