NBA
NBA Christmas Day roundtable: What to know about 5 matchups
Despite his admiration for the NBA teams that will compete on Christmas Day, ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen conceded he has one issue with the league’s holiday setup. “I’m not going to be able to watch all of the games,” Breen mused. Breen will handle play-by-play duties...
NBA
Report: Domantas Sabonis injures right hand, timeline pending evaluation
The “Beam Team” Kings could see their signal interrupted. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday that forward Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand in Friday’s 125-11 loss to the Wizards. Testing and evaluation will determine the extent of his recovery timeline. Sabonis, currently averaging 17.9 points, 12.5...
NBA
Kuzma continues to level up in second season in D.C.
After spending his first four NBA seasons with the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma came to the Wizards via trade ahead of the 2021-22 season. Playing on a new team, in a new city, in a new role with new offensive responsibilities, he was fantastic for the Wizards last season, scoring over 17 points per game on 45.2% shooting from the field to go along with 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
NBA
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-round predictions ahead of Christmas
(B/R) — New developments in the 2023 NBA draft discussion include more breakout freshmen, injuries and a few struggling prospects who are losing scouts’ support. While most scouts believe the top two picks are obvious, there has been debate over who’s next. Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, Baylor’s Keyonte George and Alabama’s Brandon Miller have entering the conversation with Overtime Elite’s Thompson brothers.
NBA
Carlisle Calls Brogdon, Celtics Pairing a ‘Perfect Situation’
Malcolm Brogdon has transitioned into an entirely different role with a new team this season and has done so effortlessly. His former coach, Rick Carlisle, isn’t the least bit surprised. After being the leading scorer and a primary playmaker for Carlisle’s Indiana Pacers last season, Brogdon was traded to...
NBA
Fantasy basketball trade advice: Week 10 targets
Every week, we will be providing players you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. In the future – where fitting – with the data collected, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
NBA
Recap: Fourth quarter decides Wizards' Thursday night loss in Utah
The Wizards got strong performances from Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford, Corey Kispert, and Kyle Kuzma in Thursday night's game in Utah, but it wasn't enough to keep things close as the fourth quarter wore down. The Jazz outlasted the Wizards 120-112. With Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) and Deni Avdija (lower...
NBA
Hosting Clippers, 76ers Seek Perfect Seven-Game Homestand | Gameday Report 31/82
The 76ers (18-12) bring a six-game winning streak into their Friday night clash with the LA Clippers (19-14) in South Philadelphia. All six wins were on home court, as the team prepares to wrap up their longest stretch of consecutive home games on the schedule. The Sixers will then depart...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are not only playing their best basketball of the season but are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last eight games. They’ve done it within the friendly confines of Amway Center, winning their last four home games, and they've also taken the show on the road, emerging from a difficult four-game road trip with three victories.
NBA
Another third-quarter blitz Pistons undoing in Atlanta
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 130-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. RUEFUL REPEAT – Third quarters have suddenly become the Pistons kryptonite. Outscored by 45 points in the last four third quarters coming into the final pre-Christmas game on the schedule, the Pistons were again blitzed out of the chute to start Friday night’s second half at Atlanta. The Hawks erased a three-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Pistons 15-3 in less than four minutes and entered the fourth quarter with a 95-81 lead. Atlanta’s 35-point third quarter was only the third-highest total registered by Pistons opponents over those five games behind the 44 from Brooklyn, featuring a 26-point Kevin Durant quarter, and Sacramento’s 38 points. The game got away from the Pistons completely in the first two-plus minutes of the fourth quarter when Atlanta outscored the Pistons 10-0. The Pistons shot 51 percent in the first half, but turned as frigid as the weather gripping much of the country in the second half to finish at 41 percent. At one point bridging the third and fourth quarters, the Pistons went nearly eight minutes between baskets.
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans
Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
NBA
Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past Wolves, 121-109
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
NBA
5 players who continue to shine in NBA Fantasy leagues
As the holidays approach faster than Ja Morant driving to the rim, there are five fantasy basketball players who are the gifts that keep on giving. Brown has emerged as one of the premier players in the league, forming a lethal duo with Jayson Tatum that should have the Celtics in championship contention for years to come. Entering this season, he had produced back-to-back campaigns in which he averaged at least 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 3-pointers. What makes him even more valuable is that he’s an efficient player, shooting 47.5% from the field for his career. If there is a downside to Brown’s game, it’s that he has only shot 72.3% from the free-throw line.
NBA
The Maxey Effect: How Tyrese Maxey Found His Voice, and Uses It To Do Good
76ers Star Earns First NBA Cares Community Assist Award. During the 76ers’ Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Maxey sustained a left foot fracture - the first major injury of his pro career. Less than a day later, he joined his teammates on the bench, in a...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 126, Spurs 117
Pelicans (19-12), Spurs (10-21) New Orleans has never swept a season series from San Antonio in two-plus decades since the franchise arrived in the Crescent City, but the Pelicans are one step away from doing so after topping the Spurs on Thursday. The Pelicans didn’t have two starters (Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram), nor one of their most valuable reserves (Larry Nance Jr.), but still administered another relatively comfortable triumph against their Southwest Division counterparts, after prevailing in Texas recently by margins of 19 and 18 points. The final meeting between the teams is March 21 in the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
The Nets and Knicks are suddenly on fire. How legit is their turnaround?
On the noisy and busy streets, there is suddenly an unmistakable rumble and it is becoming louder. Yes, the city game is announcing a resurgence in New York, where the Knicks and Nets are enjoying a collective and refreshing bounce back. When has this happened before? Well, you might need...
NBA
Recap: Wizards dominate Kings in Sacramento, close road trip with 125-111 win
The Wizards closed out their six-game West Coast road trip with an impressive team win Friday evening in Sacramento, beating the Kings 125-111. Kyle Kuzma led the way with 32 points for the Wizards. Bradley Beal was efficient on his way to scoring 24 of his own. The bench was fantastic, led by Rui Hachimura's 21 points.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans
Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers picked up two big road wins just before Christmas. They will hope to continue that success after the holiday, as Indiana (17-16) hits the road once again to take on Western Conference contender New Orleans (20-12). The...
NBA
Around the Globe: Jokic strengthening early MVP case
Nikola Jokic has a chance to accomplish something only three players in NBA history have done — win three consecutive MVP awards. Bill Russell (1960-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-68) and Larry Bird (1983-86). That’s the exclusive list the reigning back-to-back MVP has a chance to join if he can pull off the three-peat.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 22, 2022
Listen to the most recent Pelicans Podcast discussing Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Murphy lll and much more!. NBA All-Star voting has begun and you can help send Pelicans players to Salt Lake City in February. Watch the latest post-practice interviews from Willie Green and Jose Alvarado.
