Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn,...
UPDATE: Hymera gas restored to customers
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Gas has been restored to Ohio Valley Gas customers in Hymera. According to Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Pirtle, crews were able to restore gas early Saturday morning. The gas outage left 250 customers without natural gas Friday, according to Ohio Valley Gas. If...
Camping trailer destroyed in Hymera fire
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A camping trailer is a loss after it caught fire Thursday night. According to Hymera Fire Chief Kenny Himebrook, the call came in at approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday night, of a fire located just north of the intersection of CR 1100 N and CR 400 E.
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
People using warming center in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold. We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center. It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at...
1 shot in Vincennes in domestic battery case
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A domestic situation ended with a victim shot in the leg and a Vincennes man arrested Thursday night. According to Vincennes Police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Joice Street with a report that a male subject had been shot. When police...
Vigo County under travel advisory through Saturday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With wintry weather hitting the area, the Vigo County Commissioners have declared a travel advisory for the county. What is beginning as rain is expected to transition into a wintry mix before changing over to snowfall as the cold air moves in Thursday evening.
Crypto mining facility close to powering up in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The new cryptocurrency mining facility is a short time away from powering up in Sullivan County. As we’ve previously reported, the facility will be next to the Merom Generating Station, and is financed by Ketucky-based crypto pioneers “About Bit”. The company...
