Texas State

Hollie Josh Lam
3d ago

This country, or atleast the democratic party, can't seem to make up their minds what an adult is. Well, not surprised since they don't know what a woman is either! If 18 is considered an adult in court for serious criminal charges then 18 should be the age to buy any firearm, vote, buy alcohol, tobacco, join military, etc... Now someone tell me why this shouldn't be so???

Joshua
3d ago

All of it is UNCONSTITUTIONAL, all CCWS are UNCONSTITUTIONAL cause it’s a TAX on the CONSTITUTION!

David Bard
3d ago

If you look back to the military history of this nation, during the French and Indian, and the Revolutionary Wars, it was mandatory that all males between the ages of 16 through 56 we re required to join and drill with a militia group.

