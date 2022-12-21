Read full article on original website
From Prediction To Reality: How Bitcoin Will Win In 2023
This is an opinion editorial by Obi Nwosu, CEO of Fedi and a board member for ₿trust. In 2020, I predicted that Bitcoin would face attacks during the 2018 to 2023 period but would ultimately emerge successful by the end of it. Although I am not a prophet, it was clear to me that this would be a critical time for Bitcoin. When the bear market hit this year, we saw a "cleansing" of the Bitcoin ecosystem and an opportunity to refocus on its main mission of monetary freedom.
Bitcoin’s Trading Has Become “Boring”: Is This a Bad or Good Thing?
This is an opinion editorial by Francois Moreau, a fintech writer and financial risk analyst based out of Paris. The Fed’s interest rate spikes are spooking the market, and speculative assets like bitcoin are amongst the hardest hit. Although once-touted as a non-correlative asset compared to equity markets, bitcoin’s beta is ultimately well past one as it falls at a rate nearly twice that of the struggling stock market.
After 2022, Pure Bitcoin Speculation Is Now Dead
This is an opinion editorial by Ray Youssef, a founder and CEO of Paxful and a founder of the Built With Bitcoin Foundation. Bitcoin has had a defining year in 2022 and, as I look back, I couldn’t be more excited for 2023. We’re at a turning point. It is clear that Bitcoin is starting to cut the dead weight of speculation. All eyes are on us and it’s our responsibility to educate people and governments about why Bitcoin has real-life use cases that will allow money to flow freely and include billions more into the global economy. I’m ready to onboard the next billion Bitcoiners.
Recounting Ethiopia’s Bitcoin Developments In 2022
This is an opinion editorial by Kal Kassa, an Ethiopian Bitcoiner. 2022 was an exciting year for the global Bitcoin community, and particularly African Bitcoiners. With a large population that is much younger than many other continents, the 54 countries of Africa are increasingly primed for Bitcoin with a growing arsenal of educators, advocates and developers.
