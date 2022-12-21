Read full article on original website
Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas
Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
Winter Storm Update: Snowfall Ends, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow & Dangerous Wind Chills Continue
Metamora – 3.0″. While the snow has ended the impacts from this winter storm are still ongoing. Winds are expected to gust between 30 and 40 mph from the west-northwest Thursday night and increase to 40-50 mph from the west Friday. This is likely to result in areas of blowing snow and whiteout conditions.
Latest on the winter storm hitting the Rockford region
The new snow is beginning to come to end across the Stateline, but that does not mean impacts from this system are over. Far from it, in fact. Here are some of the headlines of what we will see the rest of the evening tonight. New snow is already tapering off but blowing and drifting will continue into the night tonight. Winds will pick up in the snow’s wake, bringing up to 50 mile per hour wind gusts to the area. Then the bitter cold comes in with wind chills well below zero through the day tomorrow.
Dangerous cold continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Current weather alerts for the Stateline include the following: Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Illinois until noon today, Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Wisconsin until 10am Sunday. It’s a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures are near 0 degrees but with the wind chill it feels around -20 degrees....
When Will the Winter Storm Be at Its Worst in Chicago Area?
Editor's Note: Friday is expected to be the coldest, most 'brutal' day of the storm, with wind chills of -35. For the latest on the storm, here's our live blog. Our original story continues below. The winter storm has made its way into the Chicago area but the worst is...
Track Illinois Road Conditions During Winter Storm
With a dangerous winter storm beginning to make its way through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, stating that Illinois road conditions will "rapidly" deteriorate as the storm moves through. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so...
Snow, wind and bitter cold batters central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A huge Winter storm is lashing out at central Illinois. A powerhouse storm system is sliding in from the Midwest setting off snow and buffeting Illinois with wicked winds. Winds will be gusting in excess of 40 MPH, and by late Thursday into Friday, wind gusts could even be approaching 45-50 MPH. Watch out for considerable blowing snow and poor visibility making traveling quite hazardous.
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
Winter Storm Warning now in effect
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across a good portion of Illinois — including Peoria — Thursday morning through Saturday morning, for a weather event that will remind us just how dangerous Mother Nature can be sometimes. “The storm begins with...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Chicago area; Blizzard Warning for Porter County
* WHERE…Entire Chicago area including all of northeast Illinois and the northwest corner of Indiana…see pink-shaded countries on headlined map…. * WHAT…As a deepening low pressure system and its associated cold front move west to east through our area, it will hit western sections by mid-morning and reaching easternmost Indiana counties during the afternoon.
A winter storm strikes Central Illinois with snow, wind, and dangerous wind chills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Snow arrives this late Thursday morning for our western counties with a wintry mix ahead of the front in Eastern Illinois. Snow becomes widespread by the afternoon and early evening. Heavy to moderate bursts of snow is possible at times with strong winds this afternoon. Winds will cause blowing and drifting snow to occur as gusts could exceed 40 mph.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY
Snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white out conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with most of the snow occurring this afternoon and evening. Rapidly deteriorating conditions with a period of snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour expected mid to late afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning through most of the Chicago area, as dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds, and blowing snow will persist overnight.A blizzard warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning for La Porte County and Porter County in northwest Indiana.Our Arctic blast continues tonight with lows below zero areawide and wind chills as cold as -30°. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. Winds will be gusty, so drifting and blowing snow will be possible through Saturday.Highs on Saturday...
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
Winter storm to hit Chicago area by late morning, white out conditions, wind chills to crash
The National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning for the entire Chicago area takes effect today at noon and will run through 6 a.m. Saturday. 2 to 5 inches snow are expected, wind chills as lows 35 below zero.
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region
The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
