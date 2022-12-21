ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

MyStateline.com

Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas

Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Latest on the winter storm hitting the Rockford region

The new snow is beginning to come to end across the Stateline, but that does not mean impacts from this system are over. Far from it, in fact. Here are some of the headlines of what we will see the rest of the evening tonight. New snow is already tapering off but blowing and drifting will continue into the night tonight. Winds will pick up in the snow’s wake, bringing up to 50 mile per hour wind gusts to the area. Then the bitter cold comes in with wind chills well below zero through the day tomorrow.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Dangerous cold continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Current weather alerts for the Stateline include the following: Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Illinois until noon today, Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Wisconsin until 10am Sunday. It’s a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures are near 0 degrees but with the wind chill it feels around -20 degrees....
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

Track Illinois Road Conditions During Winter Storm

With a dangerous winter storm beginning to make its way through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, stating that Illinois road conditions will "rapidly" deteriorate as the storm moves through. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so...
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Snow, wind and bitter cold batters central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A huge Winter storm is lashing out at central Illinois. A powerhouse storm system is sliding in from the Midwest setting off snow and buffeting Illinois with wicked winds. Winds will be gusting in excess of 40 MPH, and by late Thursday into Friday, wind gusts could even be approaching 45-50 MPH. Watch out for considerable blowing snow and poor visibility making traveling quite hazardous.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Winter Storm Warning now in effect

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across a good portion of Illinois — including Peoria — Thursday morning through Saturday morning, for a weather event that will remind us just how dangerous Mother Nature can be sometimes. “The storm begins with...
PEORIA, IL
WGN TV

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Chicago area; Blizzard Warning for Porter County

* WHERE…Entire Chicago area including all of northeast Illinois and the northwest corner of Indiana…see pink-shaded countries on headlined map…. * WHAT…As a deepening low pressure system and its associated cold front move west to east through our area, it will hit western sections by mid-morning and reaching easternmost Indiana counties during the afternoon.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
newschannel20.com

A winter storm strikes Central Illinois with snow, wind, and dangerous wind chills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Snow arrives this late Thursday morning for our western counties with a wintry mix ahead of the front in Eastern Illinois. Snow becomes widespread by the afternoon and early evening. Heavy to moderate bursts of snow is possible at times with strong winds this afternoon. Winds will cause blowing and drifting snow to occur as gusts could exceed 40 mph.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY

Snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white out conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with most of the snow occurring this afternoon and evening. Rapidly deteriorating conditions with a period of snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour expected mid to late afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning through most of the Chicago area, as dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds, and blowing snow will persist overnight.A blizzard warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning for La Porte County and Porter County in northwest Indiana.Our Arctic blast continues tonight with lows below zero areawide and wind chills as cold as -30°.  Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. Winds will be gusty, so drifting and blowing snow will be possible through Saturday.Highs on Saturday...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
CHICAGO, IL
kscj.com

IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART

THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
IOWA STATE
MyStateline.com

Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region

The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
ROCKFORD, IL
Effingham Radio

Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
ILLINOIS STATE

