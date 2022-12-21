ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair Township, MI

WHIO Dayton

2 men arrested, charged in 2018 murder of deer hunter in Michigan

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in 2018 of a deer hunter in Michigan. Thomas Olson, 34, and Robert Rodway, 34, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team for a cold case murder of Chong Yang, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced in a news release.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter

atlantanewsfirst.com

South Fulton police seize drugs in early morning raid

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police seized a “large quantity” of drugs during a morning raid Dec. 21. The raid was the result of a year-long investigation. Police entered a home in the 3400 block of Lee Place and seized drugs and handguns. In total,...
YAHOO!

Police: Bensalem man robbed store at gunpoint

Bensalem police have identified a man they said robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The department said Victor Lanar Gibbs III, 19, robbed the 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Street Road around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Bensalem police had previously released photos of the suspect, who had his face covered during the incident.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WOOD

Kidnap plotter’s mom: He doesn’t deserve life in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds and hundreds of documents are on file in the federal case against Adam Fox, convicted as a leader in the foiled plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest, filed on Thursday, just days before his sentencing, is a letter from Fox’s mom....
MICHIGAN STATE
YAHOO!

Saks trailer fire leads to discovery of one dead

Dec. 24—An early morning fire at a mobile home in Saks led to the discovery of a deceased man, officials say. Fire responders received a call about a fire at the 300 block of East Glade Road in Saks at approximately 2:20 this morning. Upon their arrival, they discovered the remains of a man tentatively identified as Jack Stewart, 58, of Saks, said Calhoun County Deputy Coroner Daniel Price.
SAKS, AL
eastidahonews.com

Man pleads not guilty after allegedly smearing mortar on woman’s face and putting officer in headlock

ST. ANTHONY – A man pleaded not guilty after allegedly smearing a woman with mortar and trying to hurt an officer. Nathan Matthews, 34, pled not guilty on Dec. 13 to felony battery on a law enforcement officer, felony assault or battery, felony destruction of evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and misdemeanor battery.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
WLUC

1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was found dead in a house that caught fire in Calumet Township Tuesday night. At around 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a house fire on Agent Street in Calumet Township, according to a press release from the Sheriff Wednesday.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
KSNT News

Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
TOPEKA, KS
abc12.com

I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

