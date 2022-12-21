Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1 oz. of heroin recovered during Wisconsin traffic stop, two arrested after driver shows fake ID
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin arrested two people after a traffic stop revealed nearly one ounce of heroin, in which the driver had a warrant for his arrest. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on 139/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra...
2 men arrested, charged in 2018 murder of deer hunter in Michigan
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in 2018 of a deer hunter in Michigan. Thomas Olson, 34, and Robert Rodway, 34, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team for a cold case murder of Chong Yang, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced in a news release.
WILX-TV
atlantanewsfirst.com
South Fulton police seize drugs in early morning raid
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police seized a “large quantity” of drugs during a morning raid Dec. 21. The raid was the result of a year-long investigation. Police entered a home in the 3400 block of Lee Place and seized drugs and handguns. In total,...
YAHOO!
Police: Bensalem man robbed store at gunpoint
Bensalem police have identified a man they said robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The department said Victor Lanar Gibbs III, 19, robbed the 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Street Road around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Bensalem police had previously released photos of the suspect, who had his face covered during the incident.
California man arrested in Oregon on suspicion of cocaine
A man driving on Interstate 5 was arrested on possession of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
abc12.com
WOOD
Kidnap plotter’s mom: He doesn’t deserve life in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds and hundreds of documents are on file in the federal case against Adam Fox, convicted as a leader in the foiled plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest, filed on Thursday, just days before his sentencing, is a letter from Fox’s mom....
YAHOO!
Saks trailer fire leads to discovery of one dead
Dec. 24—An early morning fire at a mobile home in Saks led to the discovery of a deceased man, officials say. Fire responders received a call about a fire at the 300 block of East Glade Road in Saks at approximately 2:20 this morning. Upon their arrival, they discovered the remains of a man tentatively identified as Jack Stewart, 58, of Saks, said Calhoun County Deputy Coroner Daniel Price.
eastidahonews.com
Man pleads not guilty after allegedly smearing mortar on woman’s face and putting officer in headlock
ST. ANTHONY – A man pleaded not guilty after allegedly smearing a woman with mortar and trying to hurt an officer. Nathan Matthews, 34, pled not guilty on Dec. 13 to felony battery on a law enforcement officer, felony assault or battery, felony destruction of evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and misdemeanor battery.
Body found at scene of Upper Peninsula house fire
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI – One person was found dead at the scene of a house fire in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred on Agent Street in Calumet Township at 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday. The body was found after the fire...
WLUC
KELOLAND TV
As the Interstate opens back up, law enforcement urges everyone to drive with caution
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) —State and local crews are making good progress on roads on the Western side of South Dakota. From whiteout conditions and blowing snow to clear skies and open roads, things are looking a lot better on Interstate 90 just outside of Rapid City. However, the...
Porch pirate ARRR-rested after multiple mid-Michigan thefts
Bath Township police shared a post from the Meridian Township Police Department's page that showed a video of the porch pirate in action.
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
WSET
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
Top News: Catfishing Mom Sent Hundreds of Abusive Texts, and More
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. 1. What Could Lead to a Mother Catfishing Her Own Daughter?. Kendra Licari was arrested on five felony counts after police...
Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot in the head in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul homicide investigators are asking anyone with information about a Monday night shooting to come forward. According to SPPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Mike Ernster, around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to a home on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East after getting a 911 call that a woman had been shot.
abc12.com
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
