Iowa State

ourquadcities.com

Illinois drivers service facilities closed until Tuesday

Because of travel warnings issued by the National Weather Service and the Illinois State Police in anticipation of hazardous road conditions caused by the impending winter storm, all Secretary of State offices and driver services facilities in the state closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, a news release says. According to...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Tik Tok ban presents balancing act

Some state agencies deeply connected to popular social media platform. Illinois courts are immune to Freedom of Information Act requests. There’s a push to change that. And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent order to ban Tik Tok from state devices could have consequences. It was not a good...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Chase ends with truck crashed into home, Iowa driver arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m....
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Watch how fast your skin temperature drops in this cold

The first big snow storm of the winter season has arrived, and while the snow may be done falling for now, the temperatures are still falling. That has doctors concerned about the potential for things like frostbite and hypothermia. It can only take minutes to set in. The wind chill...
ourquadcities.com

Auction of Iowa woman’s quilt raises money for Salvation Army

DES MOINES, Iowa — An auction for a quilt created by a 93-year-old Waukee woman is raising big bucks for a charity close to her heart. WHO 13’s Erin Kiernan first introduced us to Wilma Bentley. Wilma worked on the quilt, hand-sewing it over the course of three years with the goal of auctioning it off to help the Salvation Army.
WAUKEE, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC area leads Illinois in November job growth

Jobs increased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in November — led by the Quad Cities, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased in five metropolitan areas, decreased in...
ILLINOIS STATE

