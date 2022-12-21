Read full article on original website
Putin says Russia ‘ready to negotiate’ as Ukrainian soldiers enjoy Christmas dinner
Russia is ready to negotiate over the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and allies have refused to engage in talks, Vladimir Putin said on Sunday in a new interview.“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them – we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” the Russian president told Rossiya 1 state television.However, he accused Ukraine and the West of trying to pull “historical Russia” apart, signalling he still wants control of Russian-speaking territories invaded by his forces – a non-starter for any serious peace negotiations.It came as...
Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia
Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do Russians. Now, some will not. But others still will.
Zelenskyy's surprise visit to DC was months in the making
WASHINGTON (AP) — The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president's arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in...
US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
Trump responds to Jan. 6 panel’s criminal referral
NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican Party quickly and forcefully rallied behind Donald Trump in the hours after federal agents seized classified documents from his Florida estate this summer. Four months later, that sense of intensity and urgency was missing — at least for now — after the Jan....
Sasse, Fisher vote no; Senate OKs $1.7T spending bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another large round of aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The bill, which runs for 4,155...
Fight over immigration puts $1.7 trillion spending bill in jeopardy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Momentum toward passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill with more aid for Ukraine slowed considerably Wednesday as lawmakers struggled to reach an agreement on amendments needed to get to a final vote and avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
Bill to rescind COVID vaxx mandate for troops passes Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the Senate on Thursday and now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The bill provides for about $45 billion...
Immigration expected to surge as asylum rule ends
WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. Title 42, as it's called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since March...
Russia: US crews, air defense systems could be targets in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's Foreign Ministry warned that if the U.S. delivers sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine, those systems and any crews that accompany them would be a “legitimate target” for the Russian military, a blunt threat that was quickly rejected by Washington. The exchange...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers. But it is leaving open the prospect of lifting the restrictions by Wednesday. The order Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts comes as conservative states are pushing to keep limits...
