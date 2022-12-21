Read full article on original website
Texans Defense Shines, 'Slows Down' Derrick Henry In Win vs. Titans
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans (2-12-1) ended their nine-game losing streak Saturday afternoon during a 19-14 Christmas Eve victory against the Tennessee Titans (7-8). The Texans had a suitable performance on the offensive side of the ball. But Houston's play on defense played the most vital role in helping the team leave Nissan Stadium with their second victory of the season by containing All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night the Steelers...
Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling
New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league’s gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved.
The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career
In addition to discussing a report that came out Saturday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been preparing for the challenge of maximizing his chosen quarterback, Deshaun Watson.
How to watch WVU’s stars on Christmas Day
Cold weather, egg nog, cookies, family and NBA basketball — just some of the things that make Christmas stand out on the calendar. The Association is scheduled to have its usual full slate of games on Sunday, but this time around, there will be plenty of West Virginia representation on the hardwood. So grab your hot cocoa, put on your sweater and find your spot on the couch to watch these former Mountaineers compete on the national stage!
Harden Considering Return to Rockets in Free Agency, per Report
The guard can opt out of his contract after the season.
A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day
The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid...
