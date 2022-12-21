Read full article on original website
Amber Heard Sad She's Being Shunned & 'Ghosted' By Famous Pals After Johnny Depp Trial Drama: Sources
Amber Heard is disappointed that some of her pals in Hollywood are allegedly giving her the cold shoulder, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. The Aquaman actress has "reached out to a bunch of her old pals, hoping they will help her with a place to stay," insiders claimed, stating that she has been getting "snubbed, and in many cases, flat-out ghosted." Meanwhile, others have continued showing support and have remained in contact after her trial loss to ex-husband Johnny Depp earlier this year.RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Heard for comment. Following her court war, a seven-person jury...
Amber Heard finally settles defamation case against Johnny Depp: ‘I will not be dissuaded from speaking the truth’
Amber Heard has announced that she has settled her defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp.The Aquaman star, 36, shared a post to her Instagram page calling the decision to settle with Depp “very difficult”, and something that had required “a great deal of deliberation”. “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia,” she wrote. “It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed....
Voices: Helena Bonham Carter has fallen into a familiar trap over Johnny Depp
Helena Bonham Carter’s a bloody good actor. Her performances have won her industry accolades and acclaim – and rightly so. But for me at least, her cultural commentary, it turns out, is far less sparkling than her acting career.In an interview with The Times, Helena Bonham Carter gave it good style about her mate Johnny Depp, who’s also godfather to her kids. You’ll remember Helena and Johnny as two-thirds of the gothic-lite trio they formed alongside Bonham Carter’s ex-partner, Tim Burton.At one point in the 2000s, Team Burton was so prolific that it spawned a Ricky Gervais joke: “And...
Johnny Depp's representative warns against repeating 'defamatory' claims as Amber Heard says she can speak freely after the two settle lawsuit
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp settled their defamation lawsuits after a jury found them both liable for defaming each other.
Amber Heard files for new appeal after losing defamation trial to Johnny Depp
Amber Heard’s lawyers have reportedly filed a new 68-page appeal against Johnny Depp.Earlier this year, Depp won his defamation case against his ex-wife, with a jury awarding him $15m (£12m) in damages.The jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) for one part of her own counterclaim.Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40m), claiming she defamed him in an op-ed forThe Washington Post wherein she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, however, he claimed that it implied that he is a domestic abuser – something that he says is...
Violet Affleck twins with mom Jennifer Garner during rare public appearance
Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom, Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl -- whose dad is Ben Affleck and currently married to Jennifer Lopez -- stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1.
The Gloves Are Off: Palace Will Release ‘Critical’ Report of Bullying Complaints Against Meghan Markle After Netflix Docuseries, Expert Believes
Here's why an expert is convinced the royals are finally going to release the report of the findings into claims that Meghan Markle bullied her staffers.
Johnny Depp “Pleased” With Amber Heard Defamation Case Settlement: ‘Pirates’ Star Will Donate Money To Charity — Update
UPDATE, 9:20 AM: Johnny Depp is “pleased” with the end of his long defamation clash with Amber Heard and the settlement between the former Rum Diary co-stars. In a statement sent to Deadline soon after Aquaman star Heard revealed a settlement between the two, the ex Pirates of the Caribbean lead said that he plans to donate the $1 million paid by Heard (as revealed by Deadline earlier this morning) to various charities. Depp’s lawyers Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez also said that their clients “priority was about bringing the truth to light.” Read the entire statement below. While no formal...
Industry Insider Claims 'Big-Name People In Hollywood Will Steer Clear' Of Johnny Depp After Allegations And Amber Heard Case
Following the Depp-Heard trial, it's still unclear how the actors' careers will be affected in the long haul.
Johnny Depp, Wordle among year's top trending Google searches
We couldn't stop Googling controversial celebrities — and Wordle help — in 2022. Google has revealed the top trending searches of 2022 in the United States, which is determined by looking at which terms had the biggest spike in interest this year compared to 2021. Overall, the number one top trending search was Wordle, the word game that became a massive sensation after launching in late 2021. But in the category of people, the top trending search was Johnny Depp thanks to a spike in interest amid his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard, who accused Depp of domestic abuse...
Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker sentenced to 21 years in prison
James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder on Dec. 5 and was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the Associated Press, citing officials, reported. According to the news organization, Jackson admitted to inflicting great bodily injury on the singer's dog walker Ryan Fischer, who survived a shooting that occurred during a dognapping incident in February 2021.
'I Finally Have An Opportunity To Emancipate Myself': Amber Heard Agrees To Pay Ex-Husband Johnny Depp $1 Million In Settlement That Ends Their Years-Long Battle
Amber Heard will cough up $1 million as part of a deal with her ex-husband Johnny Depp to end their never-ending court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, Heard, 36, released a statement announcing the agreement. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a jury awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages as part of his lawsuit accusing Heard of defamation.In the suit, Depp said Heard fabricated allegations of abuse to ruin his reputation. She denied the claims and told the jury that the abuse did happen.The $15 million...
Rapper Who Shot Album Cover Photo At Capitol Riot Receives Prison Sentence
The Virginia native will go to prison for his participation in the riots on January 6.
Taylor Swift copyright lawsuit for 'Shake It Off' dropped by accusers
Taylor Swift is shaking off her legal woes! A copyright lawsuit involving the Grammy winner's Shake It Off hit song has been dropped weeks before it was set to go to trial, according to court documents obtained by outlets. Attorneys for both Swift and the songwriters behind the suit, Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, jointly filed a stipulation on Dec. 12 in California asking the court for an order "dismissing this action in its entirety," per the docs.
Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols reportedly reach child support agreement for son Theo
Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols have reportedly reached a child support deal! The NBA player reached a child support agreement with Maralee for their son Theo, 12 months, multiple outlets reported on Dec. 16, though the case is sealed. As for what the contract entails, Tristan will pay $9,500 per...
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney undergoes facial feminization surgery
TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney is going under the knife. The TikToker and trans activist is undergoing facial feminization surgery and giving her fans updates every step of the way. One day after sharing a video from a pre-op doctor's appointment, Dylan posted a clip of herself excitedly getting out of bed on Dec. 16, captioned, "It's surgery day!!!" Hours later, she shared a video getting dropped off at a surgery center by a friend.
Lamar Odom says drugs were 'his girlfriend' during marriage to Khloe Kardashian
Lamar Odom is getting brutally honest about his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. In the trailer for TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, premiering Jan. 2 on Fox, the former NBA star gets candid about his drug use during his time with Khloe. "Drugs was my girlfriend," Lamar tells...
