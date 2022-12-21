ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime Watch: Below the strike zone

Officers observed a male suspect in the 800 block of Lincoln Blvd at 4 p.m. with his pants below his waistline and slightly above his knees. Officers immediately contacted the suspect and advised him that public nudity was not allowed in Santa Monica. During the conversation, the suspect, identified as Israel Garcia from Fresno, CA, told officers he was in possession of a meth pipe. Garcia was arrested and booked into the Santa Monica Jail.
Fentanyl crisis prompts debate over expanded Narcan access

School officials want to make it easier for parents and teachers to access the overdose prevention medication Narcan to help protect students against the rising scourge of fentanyl. The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board discussed the need for additional measures to combat the ongoing fentanyl crisis in the region...
Former mayor dies in plane crash

Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex Minter died Thursday when the small plane he was traveling in crashed into the Santa Monica beach. Minter was a passenger who along with the still unnamed pilot hit the waterline Thursday afternoon after a short flight originating at the Santa Monica Airport. “At approximately...
Democrats to choose internal party representatives in upcoming January election

Just weeks after wrapping up a busy election season, California Democrats now have another opportunity to cast a vote, this time for an internal January election to select delegates to the California Democratic Party and the candidates include several Santa Monicans. Every other year, the California Democratic Party holds elections...
WHAT A YEAR IN LIVE MUSIC!

My year, anyway, but it could have been yours too. All you have to do is read NOTEWORTHY every Thursday in the Santa Monica Daily Press, mark your calendar, and go. You’ll probably bump into me at one of these glorious affairs, but – don’t let that stop you.
