Read full article on original website
Related
Space.com
Chinese rocket body disintegrates into big cloud of space junk
Part of a Chinese rocket that launched the Yunhai 3 satellite last month is now a debris cloud of around 350 pieces.
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Rocket Lab now aims to launch 1st Electron booster from US soil on Dec. 13
The commercial launch company Rocket Lab will have to wait a few more days for its first-ever launch from U.S. soil due to bad weather.
Space.com
NASA astronaut Stan Love on the digital-age Artemis cockpit inside the Orion spacecraft
Space.com talked with NASA astronaut Stanley Love at Kennedy Space Center during the launch of Artemis 1 to discuss how he and others are working to design a spacecraft cockpit for the digital age.
CNET
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch Moon Lander and Rover This Weekend: How to Watch
While the Orion spacecraft, a key part of NASA's Artemis I mission, is on its way back to Earth after going far beyond the moon, a new lunar lander from Japan and a small rover from the United Arab Emirates are set to blast off from Florida early Sunday (late Saturday, Pacific Time).
Hanford Sentinel
'Surface Water and Ocean Topography' mission set to launch from Vandenberg Dec. 15
Scientists around the world soon will have access to high-definition views of most of Earth's surface water, finer details of its topography, and data that show how inland waters and oceans change over time. The long-awaited launch of NASA's Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite from Vandenberg Space Force...
Gizmodo
Key SpaceX Launches Back on Track After Unexplained Delays
Better late than never, but it appears that SpaceX is set to launch a batch of OneWeb internet satellites to Earth orbit and the private Japanese Hakuto-R mission to the Moon, along with a NASA water-hunting probe. The launch of 40 OneWeb satellites was originally supposed to happen on Tuesday,...
Interesting Engineering
NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back stunning high-definition moon images
NASA's Orion spacecraft is on its way home. The human-rated Artemis I spacecraft made its final flyby of the moon this week as it makes its way back toward Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11. As it made that flyby, NASA shared the most impressive...
Interesting Engineering
‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond
In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
Ars Technica
After lunar flyby, NASA’s Orion spacecraft is set to splash down on Sunday
The Orion spacecraft swung by the Moon on Monday, flying to within 130 km of that world's surface as it set course for a return to Earth this weekend. In making this "powered flyby burn" to move away from the Moon, Orion's service module performed its longest main engine firing to date, lasting 3 minutes and 27 seconds. After successfully completing the maneuver, NASA's mission management team gave the "go" to send recovery teams out into the Pacific Ocean, where Orion is due to splashdown on Sunday, during the middle of the day.
Italy's Vega grounded as investigators probe failed launch
ROME/PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Vega rockets have been grounded and an investigation is under way after the latest model failed on its second mission, destroying two Earth-imaging satellites and further complicating Europe's access to space on top of the war in Ukraine.
SpaceX delays launch of Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Only two weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
BBC
The countries launching missions to the Moon and beyond in 2023
In 2023, Russia, India and the European Space Agency will be launching missions to the Moon, and further into deep space. This follows Nasa's Artemis I mission, which recently made a lunar orbit, using a spacecraft designed to put people back on the Moon's surface. India plans to launch the...
‘Fireball in the sky’: 15 killed after fuel tanker explodes in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG — At least 15 people were killed and another 300 were injured after a fuel tanker exploded in South Africa on Saturday, authorities said. According to officials, the tanker became lodged under a low bridge in the town of Boksburg, the BBC reported. Sparks flew from the tanker,...
Fox News
NASA’s InSight Mars lander officially retired after four years on the Red Planet
NASA's InSight Mars lander mission officially ended on Wednesday after four years of studying the Red Planet's interior layers and measuring seismic activity.
UPI News
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
Europe's new medium-lift Vega C rocket suffered a failure on its second voyage into space late Tuesday after takeoff from Kourou, French Guiana spaceport, officials said.
Business Insider
A woman who moved to Portugal halved her monthly expenses but laid out some expected costs and stresses of moving abroad
Two months into her family's adventure, Frances Cordova said Portugal is cheaper than California, but the cost to actually move there is anything but.
SpaceNews.com
Virgin Orbit receives license for U.K. launch
WASHINGTON — British regulators have issued a launch license to Virgin Orbit for its first LauncherOne mission from the United Kingdom, now expected to take place in January. The U.K. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced Dec. 21 it issued launch and range licenses to Virgin Orbit for its “Start...
Space.com
Watch the moon eclipse Earth in stunning video from Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft
Artemis 1's uncrewed Orion capsule captured a jaw-dropping view of the moon crossing in front of Earth on Nov. 28, 2022.
Comments / 0