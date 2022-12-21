ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ars Technica

SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight

It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Hanford Sentinel

'Surface Water and Ocean Topography' mission set to launch from Vandenberg Dec. 15

Scientists around the world soon will have access to high-definition views of most of Earth's surface water, finer details of its topography, and data that show how inland waters and oceans change over time. The long-awaited launch of NASA's Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite from Vandenberg Space Force...
Gizmodo

Key SpaceX Launches Back on Track After Unexplained Delays

Better late than never, but it appears that SpaceX is set to launch a batch of OneWeb internet satellites to Earth orbit and the private Japanese Hakuto-R mission to the Moon, along with a NASA water-hunting probe. The launch of 40 OneWeb satellites was originally supposed to happen on Tuesday,...
Interesting Engineering

NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back stunning high-definition moon images

NASA's Orion spacecraft is on its way home. The human-rated Artemis I spacecraft made its final flyby of the moon this week as it makes its way back toward Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11. As it made that flyby, NASA shared the most impressive...
Interesting Engineering

‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond

In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
Ars Technica

After lunar flyby, NASA’s Orion spacecraft is set to splash down on Sunday

The Orion spacecraft swung by the Moon on Monday, flying to within 130 km of that world's surface as it set course for a return to Earth this weekend. In making this "powered flyby burn" to move away from the Moon, Orion's service module performed its longest main engine firing to date, lasting 3 minutes and 27 seconds. After successfully completing the maneuver, NASA's mission management team gave the "go" to send recovery teams out into the Pacific Ocean, where Orion is due to splashdown on Sunday, during the middle of the day.
Reuters

Italy's Vega grounded as investigators probe failed launch

ROME/PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Vega rockets have been grounded and an investigation is under way after the latest model failed on its second mission, destroying two Earth-imaging satellites and further complicating Europe's access to space on top of the war in Ukraine.
BBC

The countries launching missions to the Moon and beyond in 2023

In 2023, Russia, India and the European Space Agency will be launching missions to the Moon, and further into deep space. This follows Nasa's Artemis I mission, which recently made a lunar orbit, using a spacecraft designed to put people back on the Moon's surface. India plans to launch the...
SpaceNews.com

Virgin Orbit receives license for U.K. launch

WASHINGTON — British regulators have issued a launch license to Virgin Orbit for its first LauncherOne mission from the United Kingdom, now expected to take place in January. The U.K. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced Dec. 21 it issued launch and range licenses to Virgin Orbit for its “Start...

