Dec. 24—An early morning fire at a mobile home in Saks led to the discovery of a deceased man, officials say. Fire responders received a call about a fire at the 300 block of East Glade Road in Saks at approximately 2:20 this morning. Upon their arrival, they discovered the remains of a man tentatively identified as Jack Stewart, 58, of Saks, said Calhoun County Deputy Coroner Daniel Price.

SAKS, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO