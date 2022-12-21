ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Paul McCartney Recalls Struggling To Grieve John Lennon’s Death Before Writing “Here Today”

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXzyb_0jq5VAth00

Following John Lennon’s death in December 1980, countless tributes began to form across the world for the former Beatle. One person who did struggle to join in on the forward-facing grief though was Paul McCartney.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel, McCartney revealed that he found it hard to process the emotions he felt during this time. “It was difficult for everyone in the world ’cause he was such a loved character and such a crazy guy, you know, that he was so special. And so it had hit me so much so that I couldn’t really talk about it.”

He continued, “I remember getting home from the studio on the day that we’d heard the news he died and turning the TV on and seeing people say, ‘Well, John Lennon was this,’ and ‘What he was, was this,’ and ‘I remember meeting him.’ And it was like, I don’t know, I can’t be one of those people. I can’t just go on TV and say what John meant to me. It was just too deep. It’s just too much. I couldn’t put it into words.”

Instead of addressing the public in a statement, McCartney divulged his grief in song.

“I was in a building that would become my recording studio, and there were just a couple of little empty rooms upstairs,” he said. “So I found a room and just sat on the wooden floor in a corner with my guitar and just started to play the opening chords to ‘Here Today.'”

The track eventually found its way onto McCartney’s third solo album, Tug of War, in 1982. He speaks to his late songwriting partner in the lyrics and imagines what Lennon would say back. The lyrics read, But as for me / I still remember how it was before / And I am holding back the tears no more.

Elsewhere in the song Macca sings What about the night we cried / Because there wasn’t any reason left to keep it all inside? McCartney explains the origins of that lyric in the interview.

“The night we cried, that was to do with a time when we were in Key West down in Florida,” said McCartney. “And for some reason, I think it was like a hurricane, something had been delayed, and we couldn’t play for a couple of days. So we held up in a little motel. So what would we do? Well, we’d have a drink, and we would get drunk. We didn’t have to play. So we did that night.”

He added, “We got drunk and started to get kind of emotional, you know, ‘Oh, you were great when you, I love that.’ You know, we started, it all came out, but on the way to that, there was a lot of soul searching. You know, we told each other a few truths, you know, ‘Well, I love you. I love you, man. I love that you said that. I love you. And we opened up. So, that was kind of special to me. I think that was really one of the only times that ever happened.”

Photo by William Vanderson/Fox Photos/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

George Harrison Last Words: Here's What He Told Ringo Starr Before His Death

Twenty-one years today, George Harrison of The Beatles died. On Nov. 29, 2001, Harrison took his last breath following his brave battle against cancer. His longtime friend, Gavin De Becker, delivered the news through a statement to The Associated Press (via CNN). Harrison went through a lot in the years...
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
musictimes.com

Christine McVie ‘Real’ Cause of Death: Sudden Demise Due To This? The Truth!

What is the real cause of the death of Christine McVie?. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter died on November 30 after a "short illness," according to her relatives. "It is with a heavy heart that we notify you of Christine's passing," they said to fans. "She died quietly in hospital this morning,...
buzzfeednews.com

John Krasinski’s Kids Think Emily Blunt Married Him “Out Of Charity” Because They're Convinced He Works In An Office

For any child, understanding what your parents do for a living can be a little tricky — no less for kids whose parents’ jobs involve being super famous. And it sounds like John Krasinski is learning this the hard way, explaining during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that his kids are having a difficult time coming to terms with his job as an actor.
RadarOnline

Amber Heard Sad She's Being Shunned & 'Ghosted' By Famous Pals After Johnny Depp Trial Drama: Sources

Amber Heard is disappointed that some of her pals in Hollywood are allegedly giving her the cold shoulder, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. The Aquaman actress has "reached out to a bunch of her old pals, hoping they will help her with a place to stay," insiders claimed, stating that she has been getting "snubbed, and in many cases, flat-out ghosted." Meanwhile, others have continued showing support and have remained in contact after her trial loss to ex-husband Johnny Depp earlier this year.RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Heard for comment. Following her court war, a seven-person jury...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each

Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death

Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
The Independent

Melissa Newman on why her father, screen star Paul Newman, would have hated social media

Melissa Newman looks uncannily like her mother, the actress Joanne Woodward, the blonde hair, striking features and innate confidence shining through.Her white T-shirt is etched with the face of her father, screen legend Paul Newman, although the signature underneath the face is nothing like his, she says, laughing.On a whistle-stop tour to promote his posthumous memoir, The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Melissa, known as Lissy, the middle daughter of Newman and Woodward, explains that more than 10 years after he died from lung cancer aged 83 in 2008, the family discovered unpublished interviews and transcripts in his basement...
CONNECTICUT STATE
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again

Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy