Ingham County, MI

WILX-TV

Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

Ingham Co. family reunited with dog after 6 months apart

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ingham County family was reunited with its dog – six months after it went missing, thanks to a group of generous and giving people in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer,...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career

YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
LANSING, MI
abc17news.com

Weather Updates | Utility accident adds to storm death toll

A utility worker has died while trying to restore power in southeastern Ohio. Officials attribute at least 17 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said an apprentice line worker died near Pedro, Ohio. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said one person died in a traffic accident attributed to the weather in western Kentucky and a homeless person died in Louisville. In Lansing, Michigan, police said an 82-year-old woman was found curled up in the snow outside of her assisted living community. In Wisconsin, WMTV reported that a 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River near Janesville.
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight

The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Gold coin worth $2K dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Another gold coin was anonymously donated to the Salvation Army - this time in Jackson. The one-ounce American Eagle gold coin was found over the weekend inside a red kettle at a Walmart store. It’s estimated to be worth between $1,800 and $2,100. “The tradition...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Updated look as First Alert Weather Days continue into the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday, Friday and Saturday First Alert Weather Days due to significant impacts that are expected as a strong winter storm moves through. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk for an updated look at what...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Reviewing Pure Options’ newest drop

Deep East Oakland Farms, otherwise known as DEO, is a cannabis breeder based out of Oakland, California. DEO has come a long way since its humble beginnings in a handmade, 10-by-10-foot grow room more than a decade ago. It is now one of the hottest cannabis breeders on the market. Collaborations with California heavyweights like Doja Pack and Wizard Trees have allowed DEO to create terpy, quality cannabis. Now, Michigan smokers can get their hands on some of DEO’s sought-after strains thanks to its recent collaboration with Lansing’s own Pure Options/ProGro. I was more than eager to scoop up these new strains for myself, and they did not disappoint.
OAKLAND, CA
WILX-TV

Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow plow trucks were out early Friday morning to clear the roads as soon as the snow started to accumulate. A powerful winter storm made its way to Michigan overnight, bringing snow, ice, strong winds and power outages. Land Visions in Lansing started cleaning roads and...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother

Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
DETROIT, MI

