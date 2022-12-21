Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
See the picture-perfect Christmas home at Lansing’s Turner-Dodge House
Guests can walk through the home’s three stories and enjoy curated decorations in beautiful bedrooms, ballrooms, dining rooms and living rooms
This home’s Christmas light display is worth the visit to Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – Putting lights up isn’t just something the Shoemakers do for those driving by -- they do it as a family tradition. Holiday festivities have always been a big part of Zach Shoemaker’s life -- especially the lights. So he decided to make a Christmas light display outside of their home an activity for the whole family to enjoy.
WLNS
Ingham Co. family reunited with dog after 6 months apart
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ingham County family was reunited with its dog – six months after it went missing, thanks to a group of generous and giving people in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer,...
WILX-TV
Michigan grocery stores see last-minute shoppers before winter storm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the places people have been flying to is the grocery store. Shoppers are stocking up for the holiday weekend, before the bad winter weather sets in. We spoke with shoppers and stores about their pre-storm preparedness. At Gorman’s Food Market in Lansing, shoppers...
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career
YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
Extreme cold and high winds hitting Jackson and Hillsdale
"Thankfully, we’ve got some snow to celebrate Christmas with,” Jackson resident Neil Fernandes said.
abc17news.com
Weather Updates | Utility accident adds to storm death toll
A utility worker has died while trying to restore power in southeastern Ohio. Officials attribute at least 17 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said an apprentice line worker died near Pedro, Ohio. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said one person died in a traffic accident attributed to the weather in western Kentucky and a homeless person died in Louisville. In Lansing, Michigan, police said an 82-year-old woman was found curled up in the snow outside of her assisted living community. In Wisconsin, WMTV reported that a 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River near Janesville.
Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight
The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
WILX-TV
Gold coin worth $2K dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Another gold coin was anonymously donated to the Salvation Army - this time in Jackson. The one-ounce American Eagle gold coin was found over the weekend inside a red kettle at a Walmart store. It’s estimated to be worth between $1,800 and $2,100. “The tradition...
Does anybody know the places to donate clothes in Lansing?
Does anybody know where to donate clothes in Lansing? I don’t have a car to drive around so I’ll be walking with a bag of clothes. I see clothing donation boxes but they seem shady like some green city project company that has no info online.
LPD enters “maximum enforcement period” for holidays
During an MEP, LPD officers will be extra vigilant while patrolling the roads.
Lake effect snow to linger into Christmas Day
Some areas around Lansing will have intense lake effect snow lasting into the night and Christmas Day itself. Expect an additional few inches in Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton Counties.
WILX-TV
Updated look as First Alert Weather Days continue into the weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday, Friday and Saturday First Alert Weather Days due to significant impacts that are expected as a strong winter storm moves through. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk for an updated look at what...
lansingcitypulse.com
Reviewing Pure Options’ newest drop
Deep East Oakland Farms, otherwise known as DEO, is a cannabis breeder based out of Oakland, California. DEO has come a long way since its humble beginnings in a handmade, 10-by-10-foot grow room more than a decade ago. It is now one of the hottest cannabis breeders on the market. Collaborations with California heavyweights like Doja Pack and Wizard Trees have allowed DEO to create terpy, quality cannabis. Now, Michigan smokers can get their hands on some of DEO’s sought-after strains thanks to its recent collaboration with Lansing’s own Pure Options/ProGro. I was more than eager to scoop up these new strains for myself, and they did not disappoint.
WILX-TV
Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow plow trucks were out early Friday morning to clear the roads as soon as the snow started to accumulate. A powerful winter storm made its way to Michigan overnight, bringing snow, ice, strong winds and power outages. Land Visions in Lansing started cleaning roads and...
Detroit News
Flint official stole public money for RV, food, dental work and more, feds say
A public official who helped provide legal services for the poor in Flint stole federal money and spent the funds on travel, a recreational vehicle, dining, dental work, home décor and more, according to a federal criminal case unsealed Wednesday. Teresa Trantham of Montrose stole $25,743 from Legal Services...
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
Detroit News
Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother
Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
Comments / 0