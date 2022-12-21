Read full article on original website
Flooding causes damage at the C. L. Hoover Opera House
Junction City firefighters and C.L. Hoover Opera House personnel responded to that downtown building early Saturday morning in response to flooding. Among them was Opera House Co-Director Joe Markley. "We had major flooding happen in the main part of the Opera House. In fact water was flowing out the front doors, all three sets."
Geary County Public Works Holiday Schedule Notice:
Geary County Public Works Holiday Schedule Notice:. In observance of the Christmas Holiday, the following closures within the Geary County Public Works Department are as follows:. Geary County Public Works Department and Geary County Landfill will be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 26 and 27. . They will resume normal...
Public Works announces Dec. 26 schedule
There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, December 26th due to the Christmas Holiday. However, Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next workday as follows:. Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, December 27th. Tuesday’s pickup...
Geary County Commission will meet with the legislative delegation
Members of the Geary County Commission will meet with the area legislative delegation on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Wednesday. That discussion will continue with Geary County elected officials and Department Heads at noon at the Geary County Office Building. All county offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance...
WIBW
City of Manhattan buildings to close ahead of severe winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan buildings will close ahead of severe winter weather, giving city officials an extended holiday break. The City of Manhattan says on Thursday, Dec. 22, all city-operated buildings will close due to inclement winter weather. This includes City Hall, Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, all three recreation centers, the Ice Rink and the Animal Shelter.
All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
KVOE
WEATHER: Travel conditions ranging from seasonal to snow packed across listening area
Road conditions are passable within portions of the KVOE listening area, however, if you do not need to travel Friday it’s advised you don’t. Lyon County and Emporia road crews spent the better half of Thursday morning treating city and county roads in the midst of snowfall and freezing drizzle. According to Assistant Lyon County Engineer Jim Brull, the Arctic cold effecting the area is rendering treatment materials relatively ineffective.
Senior Center will close Thursday through Monday
Stacey Kyle has announced that the Geary County Senior Center will be CLOSED Thursday, Friday and Monday. They will reopen Tuesday.
Fire destroys home north of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
WIBW
Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
WIBW
Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews, Soldier Township Fire Crews, and Silver Lake Fire Crews are currently responding to a house fire that was called in around 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 4400 block of 62nd St. Two adults, a child, and pets were all home and...
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 23
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cervantes, Brandon Carmen; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Outside warrant/NCIC hit.
WIBW
Internet outage affects Topekans as winter storm creates issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm has created issues for some Topekans and their internet service. Cox Wireless tells 13 NEWS on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, that it is aware of an outage for certain customers in the Topeka area. It said its team is working to restore connectivity for those affected as quickly as possible.
WIBW
Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
littleapplepost.com
CLOSINGS & DELAYS - December 22, 2022
Below is a list of closings and delayed openings in the Riley County/Manhattan; Geary County/Junction City and Pottawatomie County/Wamego areas for December 22nd:. AJ's NY Pizzeria: delayed opening at 3:00 p.m. Alternative Health Care Center: office closed. American Legion Post 45 - Junction City: 12/21 Bingo canceled; post closed 12/22.
One dead in fire at Topeka homeless camp
Editor’s Note: A fire spokesman initially reported the sex of the victim, but later said the information had not been confirmed. The story has been edited. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fire investigators from the city and state are investigating a deadly fire at a homeless camp along the Kansas River levee in Topeka. A Topeka Police […]
JCHS KAY Club will undertake a winter clothing drive
Junction City High School KAY Club winter clothing drive will help students in USD 475 stay warm this winter. During the Jan. 6 home basketball games they will collect sweatpants, jeans, long-sleeve shirts, leggings, long socks, hats and gloves for all ages. Donations can be placed in the decorated box...
KVOE
Emporia Community Foundation contributes $25,000 each to pair of area community improvement campaigns
Two area groups received a nice Christmas surprise courtesy of the Emporia Community Foundation earlier this week. ECF CEO Becky Nurnberg recently traveled to both Strong City and Olpe, two communities that are working to construct splash pads in the near future, to deliver donations from the Sadie Jones Fund. Nurnberg says the groups knew the checks were coming, however, the exact amount was unknown until they opened the packages.
