New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office has reached a civil settlement with Dr. David B. DiMarco, M.D. and his companies D.B. DiMarco, M.D., P.C. (D.B. DiMarco) and DiMarco Vein Centers LLC (DiMarco Vein Centers), securing more than $2 million for Medicaid. The settlement resolves an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) into illegal Medicaid billing practices for vein treatments performed by Dr. DiMarco. The OAG found that Dr. DiMarco submitted more than 1,000 claims for procedures to Medicaid without sufficient documentation to show what procedures were actually performed or why the procedures were medically necessary, resulting in overpayment of Medicaid reimbursement. As a result of the settlement announced today, DiMarco will pay $2,139,037 to Medicaid and he will also withdraw from the New York State Medicaid program.

2 DAYS AGO