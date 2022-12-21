Read full article on original website
Related
longislandbusiness.com
NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
longislandbusiness.com
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
longislandbusiness.com
AG James Secures Over $2 Million in Medicaid Settlement from Western New York Doctor to Resolve Findings of Illegal Billing
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office has reached a civil settlement with Dr. David B. DiMarco, M.D. and his companies D.B. DiMarco, M.D., P.C. (D.B. DiMarco) and DiMarco Vein Centers LLC (DiMarco Vein Centers), securing more than $2 million for Medicaid. The settlement resolves an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) into illegal Medicaid billing practices for vein treatments performed by Dr. DiMarco. The OAG found that Dr. DiMarco submitted more than 1,000 claims for procedures to Medicaid without sufficient documentation to show what procedures were actually performed or why the procedures were medically necessary, resulting in overpayment of Medicaid reimbursement. As a result of the settlement announced today, DiMarco will pay $2,139,037 to Medicaid and he will also withdraw from the New York State Medicaid program.
Comments / 0