Pennsylvania State

Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
PA Treasurer bans TikTok from Treasury devices

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that the social media app TikTok, which the head of the FBI recently called a national security concern, has been banned from all Treasury-issued devices. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, based in Beijing, China. “Treasury’s computer network is...
Resolution unable to be reached in the PA House to determine chamber control

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Closed-door negotiations haven't resolved a dispute between Republican and Democratic leaders in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives about when to hold three special elections that will determine control of their chamber. Lawyers for the House Republican and Democratic leaders didn't reach a deal Wednesday after...
PUC advises customers to conserve electricity due to extreme cold during holiday weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is asking users to not use as much electricity during the holiday weekend. The request, PUC says, is due to an "expanded cold weather alert" and "request for conservation" in PA, issued by the mid-Atlantic region power grid operator, PJM Interconnection.

