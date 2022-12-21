ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

pahomepage.com

Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four

A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County pizzeria brings...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Tree crashes into two homes in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews and other services are currently working to clean up a downed tree that slammed into two houses on East Main St and South Stoner Ave. According to Shiremanstown Fire Department, crews were called to the home on Friday at around 10:23 a.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to Lancaster County crash on Cains Road

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently on scene investigating a crash that happened in Salisbury Township. According to emergency dispatch, the accident happened on the 500 block of Cains Rd. at around 1:34 p.m. The Lancaster County Coroner has been called to the scene of the crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two people killed in Lancaster County crash

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Shooting injures one in West York Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are looking into the shooting of one individual, who was shot on Christmas Eve. According to emergency dispatch, authorities were called to the scene at around 11:03 p.m. on W. Market and Dewey Streets. Officials say that only one was found injured but...
FOX 43

$6,500 stolen in equipment from Habitat for Humanity trailer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a theft of more than $6,000 in equipment from a Habitat for Humanity trailer. According to Chambersburg Police, the unknown suspect(s) cut the lock off of an enclosed trailer. The vehicle was parked at a property on Warm Spring Road in Hamilton Township, Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman found dead after York County fire

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

63-year-old prisoner death being investigated at Dauphin County Prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An investigation has been conducted, following the death of an inmate who died at the Dauphin County Prison early Saturday morning. According to Brett Hambright, the Press Secretary for Dauphin County, 63-year-old inmate Richard Carter had died at the facility at around 12:54 a.m. following a medical emergency.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman killed in York County house fire, authorities say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the York County Coroner, a 54-year-old woman was killed in a fire in Jackson Township, Thursday night. Authorities say the fire happened on the 500 block of Rockville Road around 8:30 PM. The York County Coroner says the woman was found dead...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting

WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It has been reported...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man dies at Dauphin County prison

Officials say a 63-year-old man incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison died Saturday morning. They say Richard A. Carter, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED. Carter was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m. The...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Businesses, apartments damaged by fire in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Nearly a dozen residents are displaced, and two businesses are closed for the foreseeable future after a structure fire here in downtown Shamokin. Members of the Shamokin fire Bureau worked this scene for almost 4 hours Wednesday on East Independence Street. The fire broke out around 4 p.m.
SHAMOKIN, PA
Daily Voice

'Suspicious Death' Of Woman Found In Harrisburg Garden Police Say

A criminal investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say. The body was found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park along North Front Street near Verbeke Street on Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., according to a release by area police that evening.
HARRISBURG, PA

