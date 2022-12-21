Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Roof fire engulfs home and displaces family in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One family is left without a home after officials say a roof fire had destroyed their home. According to Lower Swatara Fire Department, crews were at the scene on Saturday at around 1 a.m. on the 2000 block of River Rd. Londonderry Fire Company,...
One person dies in Northumberland County fire
DEWART, Pa. — One person died after flames broke out at a home in Northumberland County. The fire started around 11:45 a.m. Friday in a house on Turbot Avenue in the village of Dewart in Delaware Township. Bitter cold and freezing conditions made fighting the flames hard for first...
pahomepage.com
Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four
A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County pizzeria brings...
local21news.com
Tree crashes into two homes in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews and other services are currently working to clean up a downed tree that slammed into two houses on East Main St and South Stoner Ave. According to Shiremanstown Fire Department, crews were called to the home on Friday at around 10:23 a.m.
local21news.com
Coroner called to Lancaster County crash on Cains Road
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently on scene investigating a crash that happened in Salisbury Township. According to emergency dispatch, the accident happened on the 500 block of Cains Rd. at around 1:34 p.m. The Lancaster County Coroner has been called to the scene of the crash.
'What woke me up was the loud explosion:' East Earl Township home collapses after fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a fire that led to a Lancaster County home's collapse. First responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 23. FOX43 spoke to neighbor Ruth Good at the scene.
3 People Hospitalized After Home Explodes In Lancaster County: Authorities
Three people, including a child, have been hospitalized following an explosion in Lancaster County on Friday morning, authorities say. A leaking propane tank caused an explosion which sparked a house fire in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township on Dec. 23 around 4 a.m. Four...
abc27.com
Two people killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
local21news.com
Shooting injures one in West York Borough
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are looking into the shooting of one individual, who was shot on Christmas Eve. According to emergency dispatch, authorities were called to the scene at around 11:03 p.m. on W. Market and Dewey Streets. Officials say that only one was found injured but...
$6,500 stolen in equipment from Habitat for Humanity trailer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a theft of more than $6,000 in equipment from a Habitat for Humanity trailer. According to Chambersburg Police, the unknown suspect(s) cut the lock off of an enclosed trailer. The vehicle was parked at a property on Warm Spring Road in Hamilton Township, Franklin County.
Woman found dead after York County fire
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
local21news.com
63-year-old prisoner death being investigated at Dauphin County Prison
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An investigation has been conducted, following the death of an inmate who died at the Dauphin County Prison early Saturday morning. According to Brett Hambright, the Press Secretary for Dauphin County, 63-year-old inmate Richard Carter had died at the facility at around 12:54 a.m. following a medical emergency.
local21news.com
Woman killed in York County house fire, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the York County Coroner, a 54-year-old woman was killed in a fire in Jackson Township, Thursday night. Authorities say the fire happened on the 500 block of Rockville Road around 8:30 PM. The York County Coroner says the woman was found dead...
Cold case cracked: Woman arrested in the 1987 killing of husband
An arrest has been made in the death of Carl Jarvis — 35 years after the killing. Judith Ann Jarvis, the wife of the victim, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with murder. The arrest was announced the same day at a press conference in New Bloomfield. On Aug....
abc27.com
Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting
WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It has been reported...
Drivers advised to avoid Dauphin County intersection following water main break
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to Middletown Borough Police Department, a water main break is causing icy roadway conditions for drivers. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area of Spruce Street between Hillside and Beachwood roads. A large water main break is covering the road with water, which...
WGAL
Man dies at Dauphin County prison
Officials say a 63-year-old man incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison died Saturday morning. They say Richard A. Carter, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED. Carter was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m. The...
local21news.com
Red Cross requested to help those displaced after Penbrook house fire
PENBROOK, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are working to put out a house fire in Penbrook, Dauphin County. Officials tell CBS 21 it started just after 8:00 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Hoffer Road. They could not say if anyone has been injured in the flames. The...
Businesses, apartments damaged by fire in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Nearly a dozen residents are displaced, and two businesses are closed for the foreseeable future after a structure fire here in downtown Shamokin. Members of the Shamokin fire Bureau worked this scene for almost 4 hours Wednesday on East Independence Street. The fire broke out around 4 p.m.
'Suspicious Death' Of Woman Found In Harrisburg Garden Police Say
A criminal investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say. The body was found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park along North Front Street near Verbeke Street on Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., according to a release by area police that evening.
