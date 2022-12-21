Read full article on original website
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 36-year-old Rikki Lillard, of Council Bluffs, on Saturday for Driving under Suspension, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Contraband in a Correctional Facility. Lillard was held on $5,300 cash or surety bond.
Fremont Police report from the weekend
On Saturday, December 24th, at 9:49 pm, officers responded to a personal injury accident at 17th and Broad St. Responding officers were advised that a vehicle struck a tree and the driver was walking away from the scene. Officers quickly located the driver and investigated. Juan Chajal-Ramos, 39 of Fremont, was arrested for Driving During Revocation – 1st Offense, DUI 1st .15+ and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Fort Madison man booked on drug charges in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A Fort Madison man faces multiple drug charges after his arrest in Shenandoah Monday. The Shenandoah Police Department says 51-year-old Richard Jay Wells was arrested shortly after 9:55 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Wells' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Nishna Road for an equipment violation. Police say Wells was also cited for failure to provide security against liability and an open container.
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co) A Fontanelle man was arrested last week on drug charges. The Adair Police Department says 41-year-old Randy Scott Shuey was arrested following a traffic stop on December 20th for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. During a search of Shuey’s vehicle, a small box with multiple pipes and a small plastic container that contained methamphetamine was located. Shuey had stated that the drugs and paraphernalia were in his friend’s camper on his property and he was going to throw them away because he did not want it on his property. Shuey was held in the Adair County Jail on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
Page County Sheriff’s Report
(Page Co) The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jeremy Leslie Williams, of Clarinda, on December 11th for Assault with Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $1,000. Williams, an inmate at the jail, was charged after assaulting another inmate at the jail. The Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Bryan Allen...
GoFundMe for Lincoln gunshot victim’s funeral raises $22,000
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than $20,000 has been raised for the funeral expenses of a Lincoln man who was slain last week. Stephen Kaludzu, who is the brother-in-law of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya, started the GoFundMe two days ago with the hope of reaching enough money to pay for Mleya’s final expenses.
Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide
OMAHA -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
$60K worth of damage from Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A fire in Lincoln caused $60,000 in damages on Christmas Day. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said they were dispatched to S 77th St. around 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 25 for a reported fire. Firefighters said they saw smoke coming from a single-family home and the residents had...
LPD arrests 23-year-old man in connection to homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a Lincoln homicide. On Saturday at 9:43 a.m., the Lincoln Police Department arrested 23-year-old Karsen Rezac in connection with the death of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya that occurred near South 20th and Washington Streets. At 12:21 a.m. on Friday,...
Christmas Eve garage fire causes $20K in damages
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Christmas Eve fire left a few chickens dead and several thousand dollars of damages to a garage. The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched a residence near 40th St. and Calvert St. for a report of an unattached garage that was on fire.
Two teens hospitalized after falling into frozen Lake Manawa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two local teens are in the hospital tonight after falling into a frozen lake. It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. Police tell 6 News two teens — a male and a female, both aged 17 — were walking on ice near one of the docks on the lake. Council Bluffs Police puts buoys around the docks to prevent ice build-up.
Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say
A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records. Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman has been missing since Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. Monica has black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-4...
Hospital: Richardson County's jail numbers consistently rising
FALLS CITY - Sheriff Rick Hardesty reported that Community Medical Center will no longer be providing inmate health services. The sheriff told the county board he is exploring other options. A letter dated Dec. 19 said the hospital is terminating its contract due to “the consistent increase in inmate census.”...
Body confirmed to be missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nebraska law enforcement has confirmed the body found this week south of Topeka was an alleged kidnapping victim from Omaha. Cari Allen’s body was found Wednesday night near 57th and Burlingame, after a tip was reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. On Friday, law enforcement said she was […]
Man dies after being shot, crashes vehicle in Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 38 year old man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 12:30 Friday morning, officers were called to the area of South 20th and Washington Street for a disturbance. Police say the caller to 911 reported hearing gunshots and possibly a car crash. LPD says arriving officers located an SUV that had been involved in a crash and the driver suffering from gunshot wounds.
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Page County Sheriff's Blotter
(KMAland) -- The Page County Sheriff's Office has released a report of recent activity. View the full release below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Robert L. Hines, 74, Farragut, IA
Robert L. Hines, age 74 of Farragut, IA (formerly Hamburg) passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah, IA. Robert Lee Hines was born on February 24, 1948 in Omaha, NE; the son of Glen Eugene and Shirley Jeanette (Brown) Hines. He attended school in Millard and then later moved to Hamburg where he graduated with the Class of 1967. He later attended Nettleton Technical Institute in Columbus, NE where he took courses in Drafting.
