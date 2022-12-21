Read full article on original website
SOL Recovery In 2023 – Will The Solana Mobile Updates Help?
Solana is having a hard time springing back to life. Apparently, the FTX crash has negatively impacted SOL and its bearishness doesn’t seem to improve the crypto’s price. Here’s a quick look on how the crypto has been performing:. FTX crash drags price down. SOL price nosedives...
Big Eyes Coin, Tron, And Solana – 3 Coins That Are Improving The Crypto Ecosystem
In the crypto market, selling a cryptocurrency that increases in value, later on, is typical. Owners of Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) may feel this sorrow as well if they dismiss the altcoins too hastily. According to analysts, the altcoins and the new meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could produce excellent returns over time, but only patient cryptocurrency investors would benefit from this yield.
10 Best Crypto Coins to Watch in 2023 With the Most Potential
Broader crypto prices have declined significantly over the year – meaning that investors can now purchase a range of quality tokens at a discounted value. In this article we analyze and rank the 10 best cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. Top 10 List of the Best Crypto to Buy...
Users Are Increasingly Willing To Bet On Big Eyes And Binance Success
The cryptocurrency market has had a very turbulent year, enough to convince people outside of the landscape to stay away from cryptocurrencies. The volatilities became evident, crypto institutions fell, and crypto assets worth several billions of dollars collapsed. With this bear market rally, we have seen it all; however, users are still willing to bet on the potential of the Big Eyes (BIG), and Binance.
Big Eyes Coin And These Four Crypto Projects Could Help Boost Your Portfolio In 2023
Toncoin (TON) -The Ultra Fast Platform. Toncoin (TON) is a fully decentralized blockchain system to help onboard new users into the DeFi landscape. It is a layer-one blockchain designed by Telegram to serve as a payment platform and for ultra-fast transactions at the cheapest fees. The ton coin has not seen so much activity in the past years. However, activities soared on the network following the most recent Telegram announcement of being able to purchase private numbers on the platform using Toncoin. TON soared over 10% higher this week and is currently regarded as a top-performing cryptocurrency amidst numerous downturns.
Ethereum Classic Hashrate Dumps Almost 50% In 3 Months, What About ETC?
Ethereum Classic saw its hashrate balloon when Ethereum finally moved to a proof of stake mechanism. The miners who were being kicked out of the network and could no longer use their machines had switched to others such as Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin to put their very specific machines to use. At the time, ETC’s hashrate had grown more than 200%, but now the network is seeing its hashrate fall once more.
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Blofin
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Make Fantastic Crypto Investments In 2023 – Apecoin, Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin
We are just a few weeks away from the start of 2023. The days or weeks before the start of a new year are usually busy. For an industry such as cryptocurrency, we can expect to see some crazy rounds of bullish activity within crypto markets. Such has been the tale over the last few years, barring no unexpected events. It should be the same story this year. It has been a tough year for industry members, but the festive period provides a unique opportunity to make something of the situation. In order to help crypto investors prepare themselves for the coming season, this piece suggests three up-and-coming cryptocurrencies that could be fantastic crypto investments in the festive period.
Goracle Launches their Price Pair Oracle to Mainnet-Beta
Today, Goracle is launching its Price-Pair Mainnet-Beta to the Algorand community. It will be launching with a trusted group of third-party runners. The goal of this beta is to enable builders within the Algorand ecosystem. With access to secure, accurate, and real-time data through Goracle Price-Pair feeds, smart contract developers will be able to build innovative DeFi applications. The ability to pull pricing data from feed providers means that developers now have another reason to be a part of a growing DeFi ecosystem on Algorand that has grown over 400% from the beginning of 2022 to over $100M.
iLearn Announces the Beta Release of EggHeads: An Edutainment Platform for web3 or web2 companies where virtually any giveaway prize is possible!
Dubai, [Dec 24, 2022] – iLearn launches a new web & mobile platform disrupting the education industry, gaming industry and pioneering Learn to Earn. iLearn, a learning incentivization platform, aims to use blockchain technology to create a rewarding, engaging, and fun way to learn. Eggheads will be the first program (game) launched on iLearn.
KuSwap Finance Partners with Industry Leaders and Announces New Product Launches for 2023
KuSwap Finance is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Pyth Network and the launch of several new products in 2023. This partnership and product launch demonstrates KuSwap’s commitment to driving innovation and adoption. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Pyth Network,” says Stein (@chordsniper), Business Development...
Avoid Asset Risk With Oryen Network (ORY), A Safer Finance Solution Than Tezos (XTZ). Presale Live Now
Oryen Network (ORY) is revolutionizing the digital asset economy, offering a safer finance solution than Tezos (XTZ). Built around an advanced, secure protocol, Oryen provides a more reliable and efficient way to trade and stake your digital assets. With Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), users can stake their ORY tokens without relinquishing their assets’ custody. This gives investors the peace of mind that their funds are safe and secure while they earn rewards.
MATIC Rising: Why Investors Are Upbeat On This Crypto For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team is performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
Is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) the solution to The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin’s (ENJ) market slump?
In the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain, market trends can fluctuate rapidly, and it’s not uncommon for certain projects to experience a slump in their value. Recently, The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) have both faced significant challenges in the market. But is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) the solution to these struggles? In this blog, we’ll take a closer look at the recent struggles of The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), and examine the potential of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as a potential solution.
FTX Token Jumps 65% As SBF Returns Home, Can FTT Hold The Gains?
FTX Token (FTT) saw massive gains on Thursday as news of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried making bail spread across the space. The rapid uptick in the price of the token showed the positivity, albeit brief, that had spread across investors in the token. However, as the dust settles on the disgraced founder, the question now becomes whether the digital asset can hold the gains from yesterday.
Tatum and KCC team up to solve Ethereum’s latency and high gas fees
Founded and built by the developer community of KCS and KuCoin (KCS), the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) aims to solve the network latency and high gas fees of the Ethereum network. With KCC, community users and developers can enjoy faster, more convenient, and lower-cost blockchain experiences that are Ethereum-based and compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machines and smart contracts.
Ethereum Stalls At $1,200, Why Bears Still Have The Upper Hand
Ethereum is still closely mirroring the price of bitcoin through the bear market and that has seen its price basically stall in the last day in tandem with BTC. ETH’s price is presently resting just above $1,200, and while this would have served as a good bounce-off point for the digital asset, it shows no signs of doing so.
Top crypto projects to invest in 2023: Cardano (ADA), Trust Wallet Token (TWT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Cardano (ADA), and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are the most noteworthy crypto projects heading into 2023, according to analysts. Orbeon Protocol is using equity-based non-fungible tokens to revolutionize venture capital, with experts expecting a rise of up to 6000% during the ORBN presale. Cardano is a well-respected and established cryptocurrency known for its robust technology. TWT, the native token of the Trust Wallet cryptocurrency wallet, is poised to benefit from the growing demand for secure and convenient storage solutions.
Why Advertisers are Backing Metaverse Success
Since the start of the social media revolution in the early 2000s, with social media sites like MySpace capturing mass attention, few developments have inspired and excited advertisers quite like the prospect of the metaverse. Already, major brands have been spotted among the first to snap up the best real estate in the most popular virtual worlds, often paying millions of dollars for the right to do so. Seeing that most existing metaverses have not been able to sustain their token price levels in the face of a tough bear market, these investments may appear unwise to some. Remarkably, many advertisers remain bullish, and for good reason.
Terra Luna Classic Up 6% On Rumor That Coinbase Is Buying LUNC
The collapse of Terra Luna and algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD in May was one of the biggest setbacks for the broader crypto market this year. The previously thriving Terra ecosystem was completely wiped out in a matter of days, except for the Terra Luna token, which was resurrected as Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) by the community.
