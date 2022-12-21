ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions need help to make playoffs after blowout loss to Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Detroit Lions blew a chance to take command of a wild-card spot in the NFC playoff race with Saturday's loss to the Carolina Panthers; they'll need help the next two weeks if they're going to reach the postseason for the first time in six years. The Lions entered Sunday's games with a 25% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Even if they win their remaining regular season games against the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI

