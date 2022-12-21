Read full article on original website
“George & Tammy” airs its penultimate episode Jan. 1 on Showtime with stars Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as George Jones and Tammy Wynette — and more than 120 carefully constructed sets reflecting the stormy personal and professional lives of country music’s iconic couple over a 30-year period. “We had over 300 people in the art department between carpenters, painters, drapers, builders, set designers … and there were an enormous amount of sets,” “George & Tammy” production designer Jonah Markowitz told The Post. “On a project like this, where we went from 1965 to 1995, you have to constantly remind yourself...
Now that Billie Lourd is a mom of two, remembering her late mother, Carrie Fisher, is that much more poignant. The American Horror Story actress, 30, took to Instagram two days after Christmas to mark the six-year anniversary of the death of her mother, the beloved Star Wars icon who played Princess Leia. “It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)” she wrote alongside a sweet throwback pic in a restaurant with Carrie.
Matthew Perry is known for his role as Chandler Bling in the beloved sitcom Friends; however, it’s ironic that Perry hasn’t watched the series until today because of memories he wishes to avoid. Though he once revealed that he has summoned the courage to overcome his fears. “I think I’m going to start to watch it, because it really has been an incredible [ride]… I’ve been too worried about this and, you know, I want to watch Friends, too.”
Acclaimed actor Julian Sands stars in THE GHOSTS OF MONDAY, an unnerving new horror experience from filmmaker Francesco Cinquemani (Eye For An Eye). Mark Huberman (Vikings Valhalla) stars as a television director who becomes embroiled in a supernatural conspiracy after traveling to Cyprus to make a tv pilot about a haunted hotel. Julian Sands (Warlock), Marianna Rosset (Survive or Sacrifice), Elva Trill (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Anthony Skordi (Onassis) also appear in the frightening profusion of suspense and scares.
